BOSTON — A teen is under arrest after allegedly threatening a Keolis conductor with a knife over the weekend. MBTA Transit Police say the incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday at the South Station Commuter Rail station. According to authorities, the conductor told police he was trying to be helpful and had asked a young woman where she was going to try and make sure she was on the right train.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO