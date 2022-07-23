269 Altessa Boulevard #269

This exceptional home located in Widemouth Bay, Bude, U.K., features 4,338 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Richard Speedy. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Specification: Interior:- Engineered bespoke staircase- Polished concrete floor on the groundfloor- Air source heat pump underfloor heating throughout the ground floor- Smart controlled heating system- AMOS ambience interior lighting- Double glazed aluminium doors and windows- WIFI boosters covering the whole property- Intruder alarm and CCTV- Contemporary suspended wood burner- Kitchen by Dekor Kitchens- Siemens kitchen appliances- Original Style bathroom tiles- Hot tub- Each bedroom has its own walk-in wardrobe and en-suite- USB and TV points in all bedrooms Exterior:- Mobile-operated intercom gated entry- Secure fob entry system- Solar panels- Top floor open terrace with glass balustrade- Sedum roof- Double garage with electric doors- Electric car charging point- Professionally landscaped garden- Traditional Cornish stone garden wall- Burnt larch effect cladding and smooth render- Outdoor heated shower and allocated wetsuit washing and drying area in the courtyard Local Authority: Cornwall Council.Services: Mains electricity. Meticulous consideration has been applied to every aspect of the design to create a property that offers the best of luxury living, featuring a sauna, gym, hot tub and cinema room. Once complete, the house will offer over 4,330 square feet of accommodation, arranged with the main living space on the first floor to benefit from the extraordinary views. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. There are numerous terraces, including an expansive roof terrace which spans the entire property; all of which provide the perfect space for entertaining, al fresco dining and enjoying the views. Due for completion late 2021 Beachfront location High specification fittings Extensive roof terrace Sauna Gym Due for completion in late 2021 Gaia is a spectacular newly-built property, situated in an exclusive beachfront position on Widemouth Bay.

