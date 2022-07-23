ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

269 Altessa Boulevard #269

robertehill.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECTACULAR VIEW OF POND & GOLF COURSE AND SUNSETS.TOTAL PRIVACY. LIVE THE MAINTENANCE...

www.robertehill.com

hypebeast.com

Listings: Richard Neutra's Baldwin House is a Modernist Marvel

An LA home designed by famed Austrian-American architect Richard Neutra has been listed by Sotheby’s International Realty with a price tag of $3.3 million. Nicknamed the “Baldwin House”, the property is located in the Woodland Hills area of California and was completed back in 1962. Described by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
House Digest

What Is A Roof Ridge And What Does It Do?

The roof of any building is one of its most important components, both in terms of function and aesthetics. As Central Roofing explains, a roof's main function is to protect people and their belongings from various weather conditions, such as rain, snow, and sunlight. Additionally, roofs also help insulate buildings, keeping the inside warm in the winter and cool in the hotter months.
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Widemouth Bay, Bude, U.K., Home With 4,338 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks £2.7 Million

This exceptional home located in Widemouth Bay, Bude, U.K., features 4,338 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Richard Speedy. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Specification: Interior:- Engineered bespoke staircase- Polished concrete floor on the groundfloor- Air source heat pump underfloor heating throughout the ground floor- Smart controlled heating system- AMOS ambience interior lighting- Double glazed aluminium doors and windows- WIFI boosters covering the whole property- Intruder alarm and CCTV- Contemporary suspended wood burner- Kitchen by Dekor Kitchens- Siemens kitchen appliances- Original Style bathroom tiles- Hot tub- Each bedroom has its own walk-in wardrobe and en-suite- USB and TV points in all bedrooms Exterior:- Mobile-operated intercom gated entry- Secure fob entry system- Solar panels- Top floor open terrace with glass balustrade- Sedum roof- Double garage with electric doors- Electric car charging point- Professionally landscaped garden- Traditional Cornish stone garden wall- Burnt larch effect cladding and smooth render- Outdoor heated shower and allocated wetsuit washing and drying area in the courtyard Local Authority: Cornwall Council.Services: Mains electricity. Meticulous consideration has been applied to every aspect of the design to create a property that offers the best of luxury living, featuring a sauna, gym, hot tub and cinema room. Once complete, the house will offer over 4,330 square feet of accommodation, arranged with the main living space on the first floor to benefit from the extraordinary views. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. There are numerous terraces, including an expansive roof terrace which spans the entire property; all of which provide the perfect space for entertaining, al fresco dining and enjoying the views. Due for completion late 2021 Beachfront location High specification fittings Extensive roof terrace Sauna Gym Due for completion in late 2021 Gaia is a spectacular newly-built property, situated in an exclusive beachfront position on Widemouth Bay.
WORLD

