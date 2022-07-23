ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Girl, 13, shot in Germantown

By Shara Dae Howard
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWuIc_0gpoFGDn00
The scene of a shooting where a 13-year-old girl was the victim Friday night in Germantown. Photo credit Shara Dae Howard/KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police say they are trying to determine whether a 13-year-old girl was targeted when she was shot in Germantown Friday evening.

“A little girl ran around the corner and said ‘They shot her. They shot her,’” Veronica said. Gunshots startled her and several other neighbors just before 7 p.m. Friday near the corner of Osceola and East Rittenhouse streets.

She said neighbors ran onto the street to see where the shots came from. Then she saw the child’s grandmother and mother cradling the girl and pleading for help.

“The child said ‘Mom, help me. Help me,’” Veronica said.

Police then arrived on the scene. They said the girl was shot behind the ear and through the jaw. She was listed in stable condition at a Philadelphia hospital.

Authorities said they don’t know if the girl was the target or simply caught in the crossfire.

Police did not initially make any arrests or recover any weapons at the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man Shot In North Philadelphia Drives Himself To Temple Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who shot a man in North Philadelphia. It happened at West Stiles and North 11th Streets just before 2 a.m. Monday. Police say the man was shot in the arm and ankle. The victim drove himself to Temple University Hospital. No word yet on his condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman stabbed multiple times on Conshohocken Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is recovering after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue around 7:57 am Saturday. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout the body. She was transported to Lankenau Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Osceola Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 22-Year-Old Man Shot In Head, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police say it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street. Police say the man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered a gun on the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Germantown#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Fire Breaks Out At Melrose Diner In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Passyunk Avenue between Snyder Avenue and 15th Street. The fire broke out around 7:25 a.m. and was placed under control nine minutes later. There are no reports of any injuries. The fire is under investigation. Melrose Diner has been a Philadelphia institution since the 1950s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Make Fourth Arrest in Connection With Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a fourth arrest in connection with a June shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 21 at approximately 11:54 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard in response to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 29-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy