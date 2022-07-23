Girl, 13, shot in Germantown

The scene of a shooting where a 13-year-old girl was the victim Friday night in Germantown. Photo credit Shara Dae Howard/KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police say they are trying to determine whether a 13-year-old girl was targeted when she was shot in Germantown Friday evening.

“A little girl ran around the corner and said ‘They shot her. They shot her,’” Veronica said. Gunshots startled her and several other neighbors just before 7 p.m. Friday near the corner of Osceola and East Rittenhouse streets.

She said neighbors ran onto the street to see where the shots came from. Then she saw the child’s grandmother and mother cradling the girl and pleading for help.

“The child said ‘Mom, help me. Help me,’” Veronica said.

Police then arrived on the scene. They said the girl was shot behind the ear and through the jaw. She was listed in stable condition at a Philadelphia hospital.

Authorities said they don’t know if the girl was the target or simply caught in the crossfire.

Police did not initially make any arrests or recover any weapons at the scene.