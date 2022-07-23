ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced man arrested for sexually abusing child, police say

YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoIWL_0gpoFESL00
Photo of Anthony Mark Tellez provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child several times over half a decade, according to the Merced Police Department.

On March 20, officials say a report was filed with the department about ongoing sexual abuse of a child between 2015 and 2020.

Investigators say the suspect was identified as 45-year-old Anthony Mark Tellez of Merced.

Tellez was arrested on Wednesday at a home near Louise Avenue and Celeste Court.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail for lewd acts with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse with a child under 14, and lewd acts with a child while the perpetrator is 10 years older than the child.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Cruz Jasso at (209) 385-8889.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Weekly Crime Report for July 10-16, 2022, eight arrested

One man arrested for false imprisonment, inflicting aggravated corporal injury, more. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website eight people were arrested, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 10-16, 2022. There were reports of seven stolen vehicles; nine assaults – four for domestic violence; three burglaries – one residential and two vehicles; 45 calls for disturbing the peace including one for indecent exposure, several for verbal domestic, and many for loud parties; 14 reports of theft including four from vehicles; and eight reports of vandalism including four to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed while driving in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed after someone opened fire on his car over the weekend in Fresno. Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Clinton and Maroa avenues after four shots were fired in the area. When officers […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Suspect in Modesto hotel homicide arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday. On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Police make arrest after woman found dead at Modesto hotel

MODESTO, Calif. — A Stockton man has been arrested in the shooting death of Diasia Sease at a Modesto hotel Wednesday, officials with the Modesto Police Department said. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Modesto Police officers were called to the Best Western Hotel on Orangeburg Avenue after staff members reportedly found 22-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania resident Diasia Sease dead in a hotel room.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police searching for suspect in deadly Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they need your help tracking down a suspect after they say a man was shot and killed while driving his car on Clinton and Maroa avenues Saturday. Officials say they’re looking for a suspect vehicle that left the area after the shooting happened, a four-door unknown color sedan.  […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were rushed to a local hospital after a shooting broke out late Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Shields and Glenn avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected that 24 rounds had been fired nearby. When […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Police#Violent Crime
KMJ

Man Caught Red-Handed With Stolen Cat Loader In Madera

MADERA, Calif. — A man was caught red-handed with a stolen Cat Loader in Madera. Police were called to the Fresno River near Cleveland Ave and found Brent Norman with the large tool that he had stolen from a nearby job site. According to officers, Norman lied and said...
MADERA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Man for Alleged Domestic Violence, Gun Charges

Originally published as a Los Banos Police Department Facebook post:. “On July 10, 2022 the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 1600 Block of Foxmeadow Ct. to investigate a report of domestic violence. During the course of the investigation, officers learned the victim’s husband, 44-year-old Thomas Komarek of Los Banos, assaulted her and threatened her with a shotgun. The victim also reported Komarek took her cellular phone as she was attempting to call 9-1-1 for help.
LOS BANOS, CA
KMPH.com

1 arrested, 1 on the run in connection to 2021 Merced homicide

MERCED, Calif. — After a year-long investigation, police have arrested a man they say is connected to a homicide in Merced. At the time of the crime, on July 19, 2021, officers responded to a shooting near the 300 block of Loughborough Drive. When they arrived, 19-year-old Dominick Hernandez of Atwater was found with a gunshot wound.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

SUV break-in caught on camera

A man broke into a Fresno family's SUV Saturday morning and it was all caught on camera. It happened around 7:15 a.m. at a home near Herndon and Riverside in northwest Fresno. In the video, you can see the man looking in the windows of the SUV before leaving in a car driven by somebody else.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Exclusive video: Clovis police tackle suspect after he escapes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- New surveillance video shows a Clovis domestic violence suspect being arrested by police four miles from where he escaped custody in front of the Fresno County Jail. It’s a video you will only see here on yourcentralvalley.com. The video shows 29-year-old Jerry Hayes barefoot with his handcuffed hands underneath his shirt as […]
CLOVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Bomb threat reported at Stanislaus County-area move theaters unfounded

RIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat was reported at the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank IMAX on 2525 Patterson Road. A sheriff's office spokesperson told KCRA...
RIVERBANK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy