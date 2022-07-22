ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Newsom signs gun law inspired by Texas abortion ban

By Jared Gans
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yg2a_0gpoFDZc00
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) celebrates after singing a gun control law surrounded by state officials.

(The Hill) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law on Friday to allow private citizens to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute certain illegal firearms, modeled after Texas’s recent anti-abortion law.

A release from Newsom’s office states that the law will award at least $10,000 per each illegal assault weapon and ghost gun — those made at one’s home to avoid tracing — identified in a lawsuit. Private citizens could also receive at least that amount through lawsuits against dealers who illegally sell to individuals under 21 years old.

The law is based on after a Texas one that allows private citizens to file lawsuits against those who perform, aid or abet an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which could be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

Newsom had originally called on the California legislature to pass a similarly framed law on guns after the court allowed the Texas abortion law to take effect.

“Our message to the criminals spreading illegal weapons in California is simple: You have no safe harbor here in the Golden State,” he said in a news release. “While the Supreme Court rolls back reasonable gun safety measures, California continues adding new ways to protect the lives of our kids. California will use every tool at its disposal to save lives, especially in the face of an increasingly extreme Supreme Court.”

The bill follows the Supreme Court’s decision last month to expand gun rights, with the justices ruling 6-3 that the Second Amendment grants an individual the right to carry a handgun outside the home.

Newsom signed the bill at Santa Monica College, where a gunman killed five in 2013 using an unserialized AR-15 rifle. The shooter built the firearm using legally purchased parts, and the weapon would have been subject to the new law.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta said California has the strongest gun laws and one of the lowest firearm mortality rates in the country,

“This is not a coincidence. More guns do not make us safer — laws like these do. Period,” Bonta said in the release. “I am committed to enforcing our commonsense gun safety laws, and keeping weapons of war off our streets and out of the hands of dangerous individuals.”

Newsom signed a handful of other bills on Thursday in efforts to address gun violence, imposing a range of limits including a 10-year prohibition on individuals convicted of child or elder abuse possessing a weapon and requiring the state justice department to conduct inspections of gun dealers at least every three years starting in 2024.

Newsom has also taken out an ad in three Texas newspapers slamming Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his record on guns and abortion. The ad uses Abbott’s words in reference to the Texas abortion law to note how gun violence takes children’s lives every year.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

KanCare expands Medicaid for postpartum mothers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved an expansion of coverage for Kansas postpartum mothers from two months to 12 months on Tuesday. The extension was approved retroactively to April 1, 2022, and extends coverage for postpartum beneficiaries of Kansas Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Medicaid […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
KSN News

More than 94,700 Kansans have voted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office says 94,736 Kansans have already cast an early ballot in the Aug. 2 primary. Of the people who have voted so far: 39,704 are registered as Democrat 41,414 are registered as Republican 447 are registered as Libertarian 13,171 are unregistered Usually, a primary election is […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Gavin Newsom
KSN News

Nationwide restaurant scam targets a popular Wichita eatery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new scam affecting restaurants nationwide has made its way to Kansas. The Monarch in Wichita’s Delano district is the first known restaurant in the sunflower state to be affected by scammers saying they will leave bad reviews unless they are compensated. Jennifer Ray, the Monarch’s owner, said she was concerned […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Gun Law#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
KSN News

KDHE giving free COVID tests to vulnerable communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to Kansans in vulnerable communities. The KDHE is partnering with The Rockefeller Foundation’s charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to COVID-19 Tests (Project ACT) to […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KSN News

Suspects identified in western Kansas armed robbery

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the three suspects in an armed robbery that happened in western Kansas on Sunday, July 24, have been identified. The suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Batalova Olatide Senuoke and 41-year-old Bryan Parsley. Senuoke was arrested on suspicion of the following:. Aggravated robbery.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy