EFD battles house fire overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire-fighters in Evansville battled a house fire overnight. It happened around 2 a.m. on July 22 in the 1300 block of North Second Avenue.

Two garages were heavily damaged. Firefighters said the heat from the fire also melted some of the siding on a house nearby. No one was hurt.

