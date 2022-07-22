LeBron gives Scotty Pippen Jr. praise after Summer League: 'The kid has a bright future'

Scotty Pippen Jr. is one of the many second-generation pros that are looking to make their own name in the league outside the established fame of their legendary fathers.

The rookie guard is looking like he's well on that path, putting up great performances in the Summer League while also getting a stamp of approval from Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In a clip that was released on the Lakers' Twitter account of Pippen from practice, James qute tweeted the video, praising Pippen and his potential future in the NBA.

The younger Pippen played three seasons at Vanderbilt improving every year until he declared for the NBA draft in 2022, going undrafted but signing a two-way deal with the Lakers -- meaning he could play part-time for the Purple and Gold and the organization’s affiliate in the G League the South Bay Lakers.

In five games in the Summer League, Pippen put up averages of 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks. Pippen still has a lot to prove in the NBA but the sky seems to be the limit for the 21-year-old guard.

