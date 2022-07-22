ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Inflation: White House hopeful, economists worry

By Raquel Martin
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PV1Lu_0gpoE7Oi00

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — Inflation remains high, but so is the Biden administration’s hopes that things will turn around.

Top White House economists say strong unemployment rates show the economy can bounce back.

Jared Bernstein, Chief Economist and Economic Policy Adviser to Vice President of the United States said despite surging inflation, Americans should remain confident the U.S. economy is strong.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

“Families across the country are facing … unacceptably high levels of inflation. But they also have a strong labor market behind them,” Bernstein said.

He says the national unemployment rate is at pre-pandemic levels and in June, more than a dozen states reported their lowest unemployment rates ever.

“That trend is your friend right now if you’re a working American household,” Bernstein said.

But according to a recent survey by Bankrate.com, a consumer financial services company, economists are not as confident as the White House.

“There is a great confusion over what the state of the economy is because we have this pandemic-influenced dynamic,” said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

Inflation is providing cover for price fixing: Economists

He says while job numbers are “quite remarkable,” he fears one wrong move from the Federal Reserve, as it tries to control inflation, could send the economy over the edge.

“Broadly speaking, economists are concerned about the risk of a recession,” Hamrick said.

The White House said the strong state jobs report shows its economic policies are working. But the Republican National committee suggests the White House adopt Republican Economic Policies.

U.S. labor data shows 16 of the 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates have Republican governors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Us Inflation#Inflation And Economy#U S Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Bankrate Com#The White House#The Federal Reserve
MarketRealist

Lumber Prices Warned About Inflation — Key Indicators to Watch

The inflation in the U.S. has been rising since 2021. Not everyone was prepared for this rise in the price level. As inflation isn't showing any signs of backing down with the inflation print for June coming in at 9.1 percent, a fresh 41-year high, economists and investors are looking to future signs. Another thing that many people are wondering is, could we have been warned about inflation in advance? For example, did higher lumber prices warn of inflation?
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden under fire for hyping falling gas prices, while inflation grows

President Joe Biden is under fire for appearing to take a victory lap on declining gasoline prices, while much of the country continues to face skyrocketing inflation. GOP lawmakers say the White House's hyping of falling gasoline prices is tone-deaf, especially given the economic problems facing American workers and small businesses.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates plummet amid recession fears

Mortgage rates plummeted over the last week as fears over a recession continue to rise, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate dropped to 5.3% for the week ending July 7, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's down from 5.7% last week but up from 2.9% last year.
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

White House stresses job creation, consumer spending ahead of key economic report

The Biden administration is leaning on strong job growth and healthy consumer spending ahead of a highly anticipated economic report this week that will signal how close the U.S. is to a recession. Recession fears are looming ahead of Thursday’s gross domestic product (GDP) release measuring how much the economy...
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

The 2024 Recession

Many economists believe that the U.S. will enter a recession next year. Several think it has already started. One debate about the downturn is how long it will last. Will it be two or three quarters? Alternatively, will it be two or three years? Larry Summers, economist, former Treasury Secretary, and a past president of […]
BUSINESS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy