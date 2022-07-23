The bus is here and ready to be stuffed

ATLANTA — The school bus for Channel 2′s annual Stuff the Bus event arrived at the WSB-TV news station in midtown Friday afternoon.

This weekend, WSB-TV and The Children’s Restoration Network are once again collecting backpacks and school supplies for foster care children and children living in group homes.

Within a few hours, donations started to pour in.

“This year, we are able to donate about 350 backpacks to kids, all thanks to our employees here in Georgia,” said Matt Fabre with Pulte Group.

A crew from the Pulte Group, an Atlanta-based home construction company, officially kicked off the big event with a

donation of hundreds of backpacks and school supplies.

“Giving back to our community is a pillar of who we are,” Fabre said.

Last year, more than 1800 children received supplies and backpacks and were more than prepared to start the new school year.

“Calculators, books, markers, crayons, just a great outpouring from our team this year,” said Fabre.

