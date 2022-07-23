ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The bus is here and ready to be stuffed

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO0Jt_0gpoDVHs00

ATLANTA — The school bus for Channel 2′s annual Stuff the Bus event arrived at the WSB-TV news station in midtown Friday afternoon.

This weekend, WSB-TV and The Children’s Restoration Network are once again collecting backpacks and school supplies for foster care children and children living in group homes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Within a few hours, donations started to pour in.

“This year, we are able to donate about 350 backpacks to kids, all thanks to our employees here in Georgia,” said Matt Fabre with Pulte Group.

A crew from the Pulte Group, an Atlanta-based home construction company, officially kicked off the big event with a

donation of hundreds of backpacks and school supplies.

“Giving back to our community is a pillar of who we are,” Fabre said.

Last year, more than 1800 children received supplies and backpacks and were more than prepared to start the new school year.

“Calculators, books, markers, crayons, just a great outpouring from our team this year,” said Fabre.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sage News

Back to school bookbag and school supply giveaway events in Atlanta

Classroom captured in a metropolitan Atlanta, GeorgiaCDC. Atlanta metro students are only a few weeks away from the new school year. Many events are being held around Atlanta to help with school supplies and other back-to-school necessities. I have you covered with a packed list of events for all ages. Make sure to check the websites, some events are free but require registration.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Next City

Innovative Housing Can Address Affordability and Aging in Place

Deborah Glover stands in front of the new home that she will share with young women and children in need of temporary housing. (Photo by Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) In 2019, health concerns led Deborah Glover to Westside Empowerment Center, a health services center in Atlanta’s Westside established...
ATLANTA, GA
womanaroundtown.com

Getting Chauffeur Services in Atlanta

Sometimes you want boss treatment, seated back left, and to have someone chauffeuring you around. There are plenty of car rental firms that offer professional chauffeur services in Atlanta. Besides that, you can also hire an exotic ride, anything from a Lamborghini Urus to a Tesla Model X. If you’re...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 2#Wsb Tv#The Pulte Group#Cox Media Group
capitalbnews.org

What’s Next for Atlanta’s Black-Owned Food Trucks?

Food trucks have evolved over the past decade from a trendy culinary phenomenon to a staple of urban life across the country. Vibrant food truck scenes now surround cities such as Los Angeles and Houston. It was once thought that Atlanta would be next in line, but boundless red tape and restrictions stood in the way. Now, a new bill might ease at least one of these challenges.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Couple claims Georgia kennel neglected their dog

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A couple from Rockdale County said they brought their dog to a kennel happy and healthy, but got him back skin and bones. They complain Rockdale Kennels neglected their pet while they were away on vacation. Sande and John Mark Oliver were about to fly out...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Young teen selling water breaks eye socket of officer

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Metro Atlanta tire shop burns for more than 12 hours, witnesses say

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A tire shop in Bartow County burned for what witnesses say was more than 12 hours starting late Saturday night. According to fire officials, nearly two dozen firefighters worked through the night to put out a massive fire that sparked at North Georgia Tire Services on Criss Black Road NW in Cartersville.
Clayton News Daily

On-site hiring event slated for July 27 in Morrow

MORROW — WorkSource Georgia is hosting an on-site hiring event July 27. The event will be held at 3000 Corporate Center Drive in Morrow from 11 a.m. to noon. To request interview time, email Clayton@worksourceatlreg.org. Companies hiring. • Golden State Foods. Helper Surplus $14/hr. after 6 mos. $17.66/hr. Compounder...
MORROW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
169K+
Followers
118K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy