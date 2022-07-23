Luke Ford named to Mackey Award Watch List

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — We’re about two weeks away from Illinois football training camp and some Illini are already getting noticed.

Tight end Luke Ford was named on the Mackey Watch List. The John Mackey Award is presented annually to the nation’s best tight end. Ford started all 12 games at tight end last season, with 15 receptions for 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.