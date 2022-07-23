Two Men Accused Of Committing Several Burglaries While Wearing Ankle Monitors

Two men are in jail, accused of committing several burglaries in Pryor, all while they were wearing ankle monitors.

Investigators said this wasn't the first time the two men, Trevor Johnsen and Robert Koontz had run ins with the law.

They said they were actually in Department of Corrections custody, wearing ankle monitors when they were arrested.

Chief Dennis Nichols said someone recognized Koontz Johnsen from a Facebook post showing people walking into and out of a burglary scene.

"And with a lot of help from the public we were able to obtain some information," Nichols said.

Officers brought Koontz in for questioning and arrested him after the tip.

Police were then able to find where Johnsen was staying, and say while they were questioning him in his room, they noticed a toolbox that matched the description of one that was recently stolen.

Johnsen was then arrested.

"At this point, we have the two business burglaries I believe that are going to be tied to them and then there are about three or four of the residential burglaries that we are actually looking at and we may be able to solve or tie them to that," Nichols said.

Nichols said the additional break-ins were spread out, and may involve more people.

"We're not absolutely sure that these individuals were the only ones that are involved in this rash of burglaries that have happened. So this is still ongoing, we're still out there working, we've still got some special emphasis going on, and we're asking the community to remain vigilant. If they see something that doesn't look right give us a call," Nichols said.