Ready to take your Michigan travels to unforgettable new heights? Then a zipline tour might be the adventure for you. Ziplining is a fun and unique way to experience Michigan’s outdoors, sending you sailing over hills and through forests while enjoying a thrilling panoramic view. No previous experience is required, either, and if you’re a first timer, Michigan’s many zipline tour spots will gladly show you the proverbial ropes.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO