Last season, the WNBA debuted a new in-season competition called the Commissioner's Cup. Select games from the first half of the season count as Commissioner's Cup games, and the two teams from each conference with the best record in said games qualify for the championship. There is a $500,000 prize pool up for grabs in the championship game, with $30,000 going to each player on the winning team and $10,000 going to each player on the losing team. In addition, the MVP of the championship game will earn an additional $5,000.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO