ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions numbers for Friday, July 22, 2022. No winner, jackpot climbs to $810 million

By Chris Sims, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago

Did you win the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history?

The numbers have dropped for the Friday, July 22 Mega Millions lottery jackpot worth an estimated $660 million, with a cash option of $388 million.

While three tickets sold in New York, New Jersey and Delaware matched all five numbers, none of them also hit on the gold Mega Ball. The next drawing will be Tuesday night, when the jackpot will be an estimated $810 million , with a cash option of $470.1 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing was 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot. Three tickets purchased in New York, New Jersey and Delaware matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to an estimated $790 million with a cash option of $464.4 million, according to megamillions.com .

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

  • $426 million — Jan. 28; South California.
  • $128 million — Mar. 8; New York.
  • $110 million — April 12; Minnesota.
  • $20 million — April 15; Tennessee.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  2. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  3. $810 million — July 26, 2022; TBD .
  4. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  5. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.
  6. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.
  7. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.
  8. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.
  9. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.
  10. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  4. $810 million Mega Millions — July 26, 2022; TBD .
  5. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  6. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  7. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  8. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  9. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  10. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mega Millions numbers for Friday, July 22, 2022. No winner, jackpot climbs to $810 million

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Mega Millions picks numbers. Did you win $830 million?

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — It’s time to examine your Mega Millions lottery tickets to see if you beat the odds and won the estimated $830 million jackpot. Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The jackpot is the nation's fourth-largest...
LOTTERY
The Associated Press

You didn't win Mega Millions. Here's when you can go for $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fortune

These states are sending residents stimulus checks up to $1,500 to combat inflation

Has your state instituted an inflation relief measure? Fortune wants to hear how you’re spending the money. Email senior writer Alicia Adamczyk with your story. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families in the state will receive checks worth $450 per child, in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

No winner in massive $830M Mega Millions drawing, jackpot swells to over $1B

The Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn on Tuesday, but no one matched the winning six-digit combination. Now, the jackpot has increased to a whopping $1.02 billion. The jackpot has become worth so much because no winner has been declared since April, when the prize started off at $20 million. There have now been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS San Francisco

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.025 billion

SACRAMENTO -- The winning numbers for the $830 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66, and Mega 15. It was the nation's fourth largest jackpot. One ticket matching five numbers was sold at the Country Store in Baker, California, worth $2.9 million. The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions draw is now estimated at $1.025 billion!The winning numbers for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66, and Mega 15.  Lottery officials announced Tuesday night. ALSO READ: State lotteries transfer wealth out of needy communities, investigation findsThe California Lottery Twitter account posted about the jackpot total Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the drawing at 8 p.m.The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Mega Millions game were: 14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot
960 The Ref

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The new estimated jackpot will be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because...
LOTTERY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy