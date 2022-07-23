Mega Millions numbers for Friday, July 22, 2022. No winner, jackpot climbs to $810 million

Did you win the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history?

The numbers have dropped for the Friday, July 22 Mega Millions lottery jackpot worth an estimated $660 million, with a cash option of $388 million.

While three tickets sold in New York, New Jersey and Delaware matched all five numbers, none of them also hit on the gold Mega Ball. The next drawing will be Tuesday night, when the jackpot will be an estimated $810 million , with a cash option of $470.1 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing was 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot. Three tickets purchased in New York, New Jersey and Delaware matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to an estimated $790 million with a cash option of $464.4 million, according to megamillions.com .

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

$426 million — Jan. 28; South California.

$128 million — Mar. 8; New York.

$110 million — April 12; Minnesota.

$20 million — April 15; Tennessee.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

$1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $810 million — July 26, 2022; TBD . $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $810 million Mega Millions — July 26, 2022; TBD . $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

