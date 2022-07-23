ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Elections commission makes progress on updating absentee ballot return envelopes

By Will Kenneally
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Elections Commission staff provided an update during the commission’s Friday meeting on a years-long project to update the return envelopes that voters use to submit their absentee ballots.

The proposed changes would update the form on the back of the envelope that requires voters to record their address and certify they are voting correctly — ideally making it easier for voters to fill in the information.

The change was first considered during the spike in absentee voting during the pandemic, but also comes as a legislative oversight committee blocked a rule by the WEC that would have allowed clerks to fill in missing address information on the envelope.

The envelopes are not likely to change soon however, commission staff said Friday they are continuing to study whether the new envelope will cause confusion among voters and the elections officials who receive the ballots.

“That primarily is going to include a lot of usability testing on the prototypes that we’re working with, and that usability testing is done with voters primarily but also with election officials because they also handle these a lot,” said Cody Davies, a senior election administration specialist, during the meeting. “And we work with experts from USPS to ensure that the redesign best serves everyone who has to interact with it.”

The commission will likely take up the proposal in September — after the August primary — and will likely not implement the change before the November election.

