With a record-setting heat wave scorching much of the U.S. and expected to stretch into next week, electrical utilities are maneuvering to keep up with demand. The warnings of possible rolling blackouts for this summer haven't come to pass. But tens of millions of people in numerous states across the country are under heat warnings or advisories, and the task of powering air conditioners on overdrive hasn't been easy.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO