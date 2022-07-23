ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

West Dayton food hall days away from opening

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project to revitalize and bring more food options to West Dayton is getting closer to opening.

The City of Dayton approached the developer, Dillin Corp., to create a project downtown. Dillin Corp. President and CEO Larry Dillin said they instead chose to move into the West Dayton community and create a space where people can enjoy quality food from local businesses.

“We’re proud to be in this location, there’s a lot of history in this neighborhood, we’re just glad to be a part of it,” Dillin said.

At West Social Tap and Table on West Third Street in the Wright Dunbar Historic District, giving small business owners a chance to open in a brick and mortar in their own community.

“It’s a historical event in the Dayton area, we’re becoming part of the first food hall that’s here in Dayton,” Lumpia Queen Co-Owner Damon Roberts said.

The project to create the food hall started in 2020. Dillin said 25 businesses applied for a spot within the food hall and six were selected.

“I actually was the first tenant that they approached,” De’lish Owner Jasmine Brown said. “At that time I was cooking egg rolls at the Entrepreneur’s Marketplace right here on Williams. They came and asked me, ‘Hey, we want you here,’ two and a half years later, we’re here today.”

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said West Social Food hall is one of dozens of projects happening in West Dayton, including roadway improvements, revitalization of the Wright Factory Site and providing funds to support new small businesses.

“More and more things are happening in this city,” Mims said. “We have more and more investment because people see movement, they see people getting together, people collaborating.”

Dillin said this concept won’t stop in West Dayton. If West Social is successful, he’d like to bring food halls to more communities in the Miami Valley.

“I think it’s a wonderful concept,” Dillin said. “It’s good for neighborhoods, good for people who live in the neighborhoods.”

West Social Tap and Table will be open seven days a week starting Monday. A grand opening ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m.

