OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Nassau County police are investigating an early-morning crash that left three people dead. It happened on the eastbound side of the Northern State Parkway at around 5 a.m. Sunday in Old Westbury. Police said the driver veered off the road and hit several trees before the car burst into flames. The driver and two passengers died. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OLD WESTBURY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO