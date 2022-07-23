Can You Take The Heat At This Hot Chicken Wings Challenge In Rome?
By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
3 days ago
If you love taking your food up a notch with the heat, you'll love this hot chicken wing challenge coming to Copper City Brewing Company of Rome. On Wednesday August 3rd between 3PM - 8PM, you can take on the Hot Wing Challenge with the local food truck guru Wing’n It...
We all scream for ice cream, right? You ever have that moment where you scream because you can't decide what flavor you're in the mood for? Same. There's a place in Baldwinsville that can help you with your indecisiveness. You may have heard about flights, and no, we aren't talking...
Known as a beloved friend who put smiles on the faces of customers for four-decades, a Central New York business owner is sharing the sad news of his passing. Bosco, an African Grey Parrot and mainstay at The Sneaker Store in New Hartford, passed away over the weekend, his owner Rich Karaz said on social media Monday.
Television personality, author, Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is coming to Utica New York during the 2022 holiday season. "Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats" will be making a holiday tour stop to Utica at The Stanley Theatre on Tuesday, November 22nd at 7:30PM. If you're curious what type of show that Brown brings to town, it truly mixes together science, music, food and now holiday fun into two hours of fun.
Joe's To Go Syracuse is located a block outside of downtown Syracuse on West Onondaga Street. Their exact address is 415 West Onondaga Street in Syracuse. They are currently offering frozen desserts to go. Who doesn't love daiquiris and more on a hot Central New York day? You can read more on their Facebook page.
You can now own a major piece of Rome New York history. The Savoy restaurant is for sale. Coldwell Banker Faith Properties in Rome has the Savoy, located at 255 East Dominick Street, listed for $899,900:. You aren't just buying a restaurant. You are buying an important piece of Rome...
(WSYR-TV) — According to Beer Belly Deli & Pub, the rumors are true. The restaurant and bar on Westcott St will be closing after 10 years of business. After a hard choice of not knowing the future and considering the changes in the industry, Beer Belly decided to not renew the lease for another five years.
It's almost time for you to overindulge in handmade pierogi, and see if you can eat the most amongst a group of others willing to eat as many as they possibly can. Do you have what it takes to win?. The Polish Community Club of Utica is hosting their Polish...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Beer Belly Deli, which combined craft beer and a gastropub-inspired menu in the heart of the Westcott Street business district, is closing after a 10-year run. Owner Lauren Monforte confirmed the closing of the bar at 508 Westcott St. on Sunday after informing her staff. Thursday...
Tu Casa, a sister restaurant to Utica's Mi Casa, officially opened in Yorkville Monday. Tu Casa Restaurant offers authentic Dominican food in Yorkville. Fans of Dominican food have a new restaurant option in Yorkville now that owners of Mi Casa in Utica have opened a second location.
A California city that was destroyed by an earthquake in 1925 was beautifully rebuilt with the help of a Rome native. Architect James Joseph Plunkett was born in Rome in 1900. The Pacific Coast Architectural Database shows Plunkett’s family lived at 113 S. Jay St., in 1900. By 1910, they had moved to 427 W. Court St. By 1920, the family lived on a farm outside of Rome, and Plunkett was working as a draftsman. His father worked as a sign painter and as a city.
A community is coming together to support a Central New York teen who is unfortunately nearing the end of her cancer battle. The LaBella family received the devastating news no parent ever wants to hear. Their daughter Anna's cancer has spread and there are no more treatment options left. "Our hearts are shattered," said Anna's mom Jessica.
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. The 5-day forecast. CHEERING ON HIS ARMY: Jim and Juli Boeheim and fans react when a foul was not called during Saturday’s game between Boeheim’s Army and The Nerd Team during The Basketball Tournament. The Nerd Team upset Boeheim’s Army. (Dennis Nett photo)
Pay: $18.00 - $19.50. Job Order # DF3812781. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Job Title: Mechanical Equipment Operator City: Newport, NY. We are looking for a reliable equipment operator to join our excellent team. We currently have a need for (1) Full-time and (1) Part-time person. Responsibilities include performing routine equipment checks and maintenance,...
ROME — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s annual Honor America Days celebration returns in full force. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, in the upper North James Street area near Rome Health offices, continuing to West Embargo Street, past the reviewing stand at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at the corner of North Washington Street, and on to North George Street while continuing to its conclusion in the downtown area.
Update at 1 p.m. Monday: 80 firefighters battle storm, clogged hydrant, explosions, more in overnight Camillus fire. Update at 9 p.m. Monday: A GoFundMe has been created for the Camillus family who lost nearly all its possession in the fire overnight. According to the fundraising page, Domenick and Pam Losurdo, and their son Dom were asleep when the fire started. A neighbor saw the fire and banged on their door, helping the Losurdos escape uninjured. The GoFundMe has so far raised more than $10,000.
Yeeeaaahhh, let me stop you right there: I KNOW there are signs warning me about the bump. I KNOW this. And I SHOULD be driving slower. I fully acknowledge that I am the idiot in this scenario... but I *can't* be the only one... can I?. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. The...
After years of trolling the cold depths of Skaneateles Lake for big lake trout, Andrew Curtin, of Lafayette, and his cousin, Bradley Hill, of Tully, finally hooked the big one they’d been searching for. The two cousins recently were trolling on the southwest side of the lake in a...
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He leans in for a hug, “Feliz cumpleaños”, my friend says to his aunt, before they jump into a lively conversation. I watched the encounter closely, trying to recollect the basics of Spanish I was taught from middle to early high school. I smile as I catch a word or two, but quickly get back to the task at hand and avoid eavesdropping - it’s not like I was able to comprehend most of it anyway. But it was easy to understand, from their body language; their glances and smiles, the pride on each of their faces in how far they’ve both come. The nephew is South American and relocated here over a decade ago. Now working in corporate banking, he’s constantly encouraging service and giving back to this community that raised him.
After it was abandoned by its board in June, there is no formal management of the New Forest Cemetery in Utica. Kids in the county's youth program did some work at the cemetery over the weekend. Teens in Oneida County youth work program help clean up abandoned New Forest Cemetery.
Police allege that a Utica woman tried to drive away while a sheriff’s deputy was talking with her through her open driver’s side door. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at approximately 11:37am on Friday, July 22, 2022 to handle a traffic complaint after someone reported that a car was parked in the pedestrian crosswalk near the Oneida County Office Building, located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica, New York. The car, according to the complaint, was obstructing traffic.
