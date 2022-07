The Chicago Cubs did not list Rafael Ortega in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ortega will take the afternoon off while Nelson Velazquez enters the lineup in left field and bats ninth. Christopher Morel will cover Ortega's spot in centerfield, David Bote will play second base, Patrick Wisdom will take over at third base, and Ian Happ will start at designated hitter.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO