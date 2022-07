There is a lot of optimism in WWE about positive changes that may come after Vince McMahon's exit from the company. Last night on SmackDown, there was a noticeable change with the commentary as the announcers seemed a little bit more relaxed during the broadcast. Xavier Woods mentioned ROH and NJPW when he sat in with the announcers. The references to the other promotions would not have been allowed if Vince was still running things.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO