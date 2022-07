Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next several days we will be in a weather pattern more normal for this time of year, that means a better coverage of rain on a daily basis! This will also provide some relief from the heat, at least in those areas that receive rainfall. Temperatures will still reach the low 90s during the afternoon hours along with heat indices near 100 degrees. This pattern is likely to remain in place into next week as well, so the odds of any one place receiving rain at least once over the next week are high.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO