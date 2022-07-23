ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music Friday: The biggest releases from Billie Eilish, Trueno and J Balvin, and more

By Jovita Trujillo
 3 days ago

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of the hottest music to hit the internet. Get ready for the weekend by listening to fresh hits in a variety of genres from some of your favorite artists and get to know some rising stars.


1. Trueno and J Balvin

Trueno finally dropped his video for his long-awaited collaboration with J Balvin with the catchy song ‘Un Paso’


2. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish released two news songs this week, The 30th and TV. The singer told Zane Lowe she and her brother, Phineas, wrote the new track on December 30th, and it was the first song they wrote since Happier Than Ever.



3. Tainy and Raul Alejandro

“Sci-Fi” by producer Tainy and Puerto Rican singer Raul Alejandro comes with a futuristic music video.


4. Panic! At the Disco

Panic! at the Disco’s “Middle of a Breakup,” is the latest from their upcoming album, Viva Las Vengeance, out Aug. 19


5. Cuco

“Sitting In The Corner” by Mexican-America Cuco feat. Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela will have you vibing. The spanglish song is perfect for summer.


6. Quevedo, Ovy On The Drums

“Sin Señal” will have you ready to dance in the mirror with a fun music video.


7. The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers‘ “Time Bomb” has a fun and catchy beat. It’s their third and final deluxe track from their latest album So Far So Good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1K2HSnJ4qk

8. Diablo Ft. PnB Rock & Boaz van de Beatz

Diablo Ft. PnB Rock & Boaz van de Beatz’s new song “No Piensa” will have you moving and grooving.



9. Tink

Chicago-born R&B singer TINK just dropped her new music video for “Goofy.” The song is about staying in a toxic relationship.



10. TAELA

TAELA shared a video on TikTok singing her new song “I Don’t Cy When I’m High” and it went viral. The catchy song will get stuck in your hair.



