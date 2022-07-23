ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I hope I don’t get it,’ Local Covid-19 cases are on the rise

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
DAYTON — Health experts are warning people to take precautions as Covid-19 cases are rising across the Miami Valley, but some are willing to take the risk.

“Last week, we were at 498 cases per 100,000 residents,” said John Steele, Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County. “This week, we’re at 584 cases per 100,000 residents.”

Steele says at this time last year, the numbers were around 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with Doctor Nancy Pook, Kettering Health Emergency Physician, about the latest spike and she says it’s different this time around.

“We have seen an uptick in the number of people hospitalized in a daily basis for Covid so fortunately people are staying for a shorter interval of time in the hospital,” she said. “We’re seeing fewer of those critical care patients on ventilators and while the number is still not zero, it is importantly different.”

For some people, the virus is still a concern.

“I took the vaccinations,” said Malveena Marks of Dayton. “Both of them, Moderna and the booster, but I don’t know. I hope I don’t get it. That’s the only thing you can hope for.”

Others have noticed a change in people’s behavior, including Darren Staten of Miamisburg.

“I think now every body is relaxed,” he told Lewis. “Even though they hear the cases are rising, no one is really wearing their mask, including me.”

Steele has noticed it as well.

“I think with the cases being so low not too long ago, people were just trying to put it behind them trying to resume their normal lives, he said. “But now that the cases are up steadily, people need to revisit that I think.”

As people figure how to deal with the recent uptick in cases, some like Regan Lane of Oakwood think there is always a bit of chance of catching the virus.

“Last time I had it was in January and I always get nervous,” he said. “Like do I have antibodies, do I not have antibodies anymore but it’s really what’s going to happen is going to happen and if it’s here to stay, it’s here to stay. If it’s not, it’s not.”

Doctor Pook of Kettering Health told Lewis that to slow the spread of Covid-19, people should avoid being public and traveling if they are sick.

©2022 Cox Media Group

You get two different vaccinations and you “hope” you don’t get it. Maybe you should get more shots, or maybe you shouldn’t have got the first two.

