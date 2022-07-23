ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

New EMT graduates in Forsyth County help fill staffing shortages

By Daryl Matthews
 3 days ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Friday’s pinning ceremony put more trained medical professionals in the community to help save lives.

Twelve graduates celebrated being the first group to become EMTs with Forsyth County Emergency Services through a program in partnership with Forsyth Technical Community College.

The program allows Forsyth County Emergency Services to interview, hire and train regular people from the community to become employed by the county.

Director of Forsyth County Emergency Services Daren Ziglar said the group would then go through intense training at the college for 10 weeks.

“It’s not like they were in the pipeline…so this is our way of creating our own pipeline,” Ziglar said.

Ziglar said there is still a need for trained EMTs, but the group would help close the gap of shortages they have been experiencing over the past year.

Ziglar said the new EMTs will start on-the-job training with the future plan of flying solo within a month.

