Newport, RI

Festivalgoers brace the heat in Newport

By R.J. Heim, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — It was a sizzling start to the 2022 Newport Folk Festival -- not necessarily on the stage, but those with health issues aggravated by waiting in line in the hot sun. “It got a little busy” said the Rhode...

turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

Humpback whale lands on anchored boat

(WJAR) — Boaters off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts got a front row seat to something they don’t see every day when a Humpback whale, breaching the water, landed on a boat. It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday near White Horse Beach. “All the sudden full breach...
PLYMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

When New Bedford Market Basket Workers Staged a Job Action

The summer of 2014 was intense for employees and customers of Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the Market Basket location in New Bedford. On June 23, 2014, the Board of Directors of DeMoulas Supermarkets, Inc., the parent company of Market Basket, fired beloved President and CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas. The board's action resulted in a chain-wide job action that lasted more than six weeks.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rinewstoday.com

Ah, the gentle old streets of Providence – David Brussat

Photo: View down Weybosset Street, looking northeast from outside Providence Arcade. (Photo by author) Weybosset Street, just as it curves into its merger with Westminster Street, in downtown Providence, surely is the apex of beauty in this historic city. On a fall day in 1984 I emerged for the first time from the Providence Arcade (1828) onto Weybosset, turned my head left and beheld the view pictured above: two sets of building facades facing across the narrow venue, all completed between 1856 and 1927, all between four and 11 stories, all embellished in the high and variable style of that era. At that moment I fell in love with Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Charlestown beach faces lifeguard shortage

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A heatwave continued across Southern New England on Saturday, prompting many to cool off at the beach. It was a riskier option for some - Rhode Island State Parks announced Friday that lifeguards may not be present this weekend at Charlestown Breachway State Beach due to limited staffing.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
FUN 107

$15 Million Winning Scratch Ticket Sold in Fall River

Stopping off for a scratch ticket doesn't seem so silly after a $15 million winning ticket was sold in Fall River recently. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced last week that the 7-Eleven at 1099 William S. Canning Boulevard in the city had sold a major winner in the Lottery’s $15,000,000 Money Maker instant ticket game.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Local rapper Flawless Real Talk to perform at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In celebration of Roger Williams’ 150th year, a popular rapper from Rhode Island will be performing in Providence Sunday evening. Flawless Real Talk will be at Roger Williams Park for the FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert Series at 6 p.m. He received recognition from the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Sunday cartoon: Watch Me Kids Club swimming safety

BURRILLVILLE – Watch Me Kids Club swimming safety is very important this time of the year. With school out for summer vacation and recent temperatures in the 90s, setting the stage for a six day heat wave, plenty of people are heading to the beaches, lakes, ponds, community pools and backyard pools trying to cool off near and in the water. There have been multiple water rescues here in the Ocean State over the past week due to the extreme heat and humidity causing more swimmers to enter the open waters.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
independentri.com

Owner of beloved diner going for seconds in NK

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An iconic breakfast diner in East Greenwich has now opened a second location in North Kingstown and it’s been a packed house daily. Located on Boston Neck Road, Jigger’s South is still serving up the delicious dishes like the E.G. location, but adding more of a fair to the location. Owner Karie Myers was originally looking for a utility kitchen and when she drove by the N.K. location, she thought it would be the perfect spot for a second Jigger’s.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

House of Hope provides 5,000 free showers for the homeless

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — House of Hope’s “Shower to Empower” has provided more than 5,000 free showers to the homeless, but some are still concerned not enough is being done. "There's no cake. There's no balloons. There's no candles to blow out. We sadly live in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 24, 2022

Good Morning, today is Sunday, July 24. 🌊 Saturday at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival was a day to be remembered. The festival was overdue for a big surprise performance, and Saturday’s appearance by Paul Simon certainly fit the bill. Simon joined Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

ACI correctional officer remembered with motorcycle ride

(WJAR) — A motorcycle ride on Monday remembered a fallen ACI correctional officer. The Beyond The Call of Duty Memorial motorcycle ride honored the late correctional officer Richard Carchia. The 55-year-old Carchia worked at Medium Security and passed away of COVID-19 complications in December, according to the Rhode Island...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

RI DEM Issues Warning for Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in RI Waters

The RI Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM)is warning swimmers about the dangers of jellyfish in Rhode Island waters, especially in the Charlestown waters. Please be advised — DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries Biologists have been monitoring a high abundance of Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.
CHARLESTOWN, RI

