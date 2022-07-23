Post 1’s Win and Loss Not Enough in Area Tournament

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The first game was against Follansbee Post 45. Post 1 has had success against them this year. It got things going in the bottom of the fifth, Michael Toepfer clubbed one all the way to the right field wall. 2 runs came and it was 2-0.

Let’s jump to the 4th, Dylan Gongola lofted a double into right. There’s another 2 RBI knock and it was 4-0 in favor of Post 1.

Still in the fourth, It was Toepfer again. This time the ball is caught but a run came in from the sacrifice. That made it 5-0. Post 1 mercied Follansbee 11-0 and of course, moved on to take on Parkersburg Post 15

Wheeling lost to Parkersburg 4-3 on Thursday. This would be a different type of game. In the bottom of the first, Eli Reeves lifted one into right field. The fielder had some trouble with it. That brought 1 run in and Parkersburg drew first blood.

Dylan Holliday sends a floater out into center. That was good for Parkersburg’s 2nd run of the game.

Parkersburg had the bases loaded in the 4th with 2 down, Jack Selmon threw a backwards K. That’s a big strikeout to avoid more runs. Despite allowing those runs early, he pitched himself a nice game.

Next inning, he does it again. It was 2nd and third with no outs in the 5th, he gets Eli Reeves to whiff and again damage avoided.

However, the game really belonged to Parkersburg’s Brett Haskins. There he gets Toepfer looking on strikes.

Still in the 7th, he got Jack Scouvert swatting at air. Another K, Haskins goes the distance. 2-0 would end up being your final score. Post 1 is eliminated for the season and Parkersburg 15 is the Area 1 Champions.

