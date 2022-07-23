Six in custody after boater shot on the Holston River in Knox County

Holston River (Photo via Google Maps)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after a boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported Elijah Sharp, Elijah Brown, Elijah Wright, Dakota Fawver, Thomas Pratt and Noah Parker were near the bank of the Holston River drinking alcohol and shooting at a steel target approximately 12-14 inches in diameter.

Witnesses reported observing several rounds strike the water before the victim was shot.

All six face charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Fawver, Pratt, and Sharp also faces charges of possession of a handgun while under the influence. Sharp and Pratt were also charged with underage consumption.

Elijah Sharp

Citations were not issued because the offense was a felony. They are set to be arraigned in court on Aug. 2, at 8:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 18.