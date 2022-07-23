ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Air quality action days declared in Rockingham County

By Marissa Tansino
Cover picture for the articleThe New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said Rockingham County should prepare for unhealthy air quality Saturday and Sunday. Children, older adults and immunocompromised individuals could feel the effects of Seacoast wind carrying...

nhbr.com

New Concord zoning code released

After a four year process, the city’s new zoning ordinance code is ready for public input. The 287-page code lays out a new vision for development in Concord. In August, residents have the chance to provide feedback in both virtual and in-person public hearings. The in-person hearings will be held at in the city council chambers on Aug. 11 and 16 at 7 p.m. Virtual sessions will be held on Zoom on Aug. 9 and 11 at 12 p.m.
CONCORD, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Southern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1105 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rindge, or 8 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Jaffrey, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, New Boston, Mont Vernon, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Rindge and New Ipswich. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 29. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow

Wednesday, July 27th — Tonight, we meet a couple that is transforming, preserving, and planting seeds, in Hancock. They have big plans for The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow and we got to hear all about them. Plus, a story for the birds. Dan Gardouqui has a passion for...
HANCOCK, NH
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warning issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties

A severe thunderstorm and tornado warning was issued to parts of Massachusetts. Winchendon, Ashby and Baldwinville have a warning in place up until 11:45 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said the Massachusetts towns can experience 60 mph winds as well as quarter-size hail. Greenfield, Athol...
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: A Sunapee Swim Challenge

Monday, July 25th — Tonight, there are many ways to get across Lake Sunapee including swimming. One Sunapee resident takes part in an annual swim challenge, and we got a front-row seat. Plus, it has been rumored for decades that Thorton Wilder based his Pulitzer Prize winning play "Our...
SUNAPEE, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
firefighternation.com

Explosions at Goffstown (NH) House Fire Force Multi-Agency Response; Firefighter Injured

A house fire in Goffstown posed challenges to firefighters Saturday night after explosions from the rear of the house forced them to retreat temporarily. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke inside the home at 47 Winter Hill Road at around 6:40 p.m. They began an interior attack, but had to retreat when several explosions occurred at the rear of the building.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Georgia

Tuesday, July 26th — Tonight, we are on a transformative adventure with a teen who is hoping to find her own sense of style and a family to share it with. Jean Mackin spent the day with Georgia, a fun-loving, smiling young lady, who let her adventurous spirit shine during a fun day out on the town, hoping to find her "Home at Last."
GEORGIA STATE
The 74

NH Ed Funding Lawsuit Focuses on Town-to-Town Inequality of Property Taxes

The village of Penacook is 6 miles up the road from downtown Concord. In nearly all respects, its residents are Concord residents. But in the matter of paying for education, residents face different realities. Concord property owners paid $12.46 in annual local property taxes for every $1,000 of their home’s value in 2021. Penacook property […]
POLITICS
nbcboston.com

Jet Ski Crash on Pond in New Hampshire Sends Two Women to Hospital

Two people were hurt after a boating crash Sunday afternoon on Long Pond in Pelham, New Hampshire. Two women were riding a Jet Ski at high speed when they crashed into a boat that was floating with its engine off, according to New Hampshire State Police. The boat had four people on board, three of whom jumped off before impact.
PELHAM, NH
WWLP

Baker signs Negro Election Day bill

The governor of Massachusetts will officially recognize the 1740 adoption of the first Black voting system as Negro Election Day each year as required in one piece of legislation that Gov. Charlie Baker signed late last week.
SALEM, MA
WCVB

2 injured in Pelham, New Hampshire boating crash

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol are investigating a boating crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. Shortly after 3 p.m., the Pelham Police Department received a 911 call about a crash involving a boat and a personal watercraft on Long Pond.
PELHAM, NH

