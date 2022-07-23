Flood Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Georgetown; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Georgetown County in northeastern South Carolina Northeastern Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Indiantown, or 11 miles east of Kingstree, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hemingway, Rhems, Outland, Nesmith, Morrisville, Indiantown, Henry and Stuckey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

