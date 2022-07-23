ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Air Quality Alert issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Northern Westchester; Richmond (Staten Is.); Rockland; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY AIR QUALITY ALERT IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Union County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Queens County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Hanover, or near Caldwell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orange and Caldwell around 1230 PM EDT. Newark around 1235 PM EDT. Paterson and Bloomfield around 1240 PM EDT. Passaic and Lyndhurst around 1245 PM EDT. Hoboken and Hackensack around 1250 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Ridgefield around 1255 PM EDT. Mott Haven and RFK Bridge around 100 PM EDT. East Tremont and Laguardia Airport around 105 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wissinoming, or over Philadelphia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Bensalem, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Medford, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Beverly, Rockledge, Tullytown, Pemberton and Wrightstown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 351 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 21 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 343 and 344. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 36 and 57. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

