Riverbank, CA

Bomb threat reported at Stanislaus County-area move theaters unfounded

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat...

www.kcra.com

KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mariposa Sheriff’s says unprompted militia group spotted near Oak Fire

The Merced Sheriff's Department said an unprompted local militia group is attempting to assist law enforcement officials in battling the out-of-control Oak Fire. In a statement released Sunday, the sheriff's office said they are not un-supportive of community groups helping fellow neighbors, but they wanted to stress they have not requested assistance from any local militia group.
MARIPOSA, CA
KCRA.com

'Total loss': Fire destroys much of Amador County lumber mill

MARTELL, Calif. — Crews have contained a fire at a fiber plant in Amador County that largely wrecked the building. The fire broke out around noon at Ampine LLC in Martell, northwest of Jackson. It spread to nearby vegetation but the Amador County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that those spot fires were contained.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Suspect in Modesto hotel homicide arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday. On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Collision on Charter Way in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department reported a serious injury crash on Charter Way and Tillie Lewis Drive on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. and was said to have involved a black Honda Civic sedan and a silver Acura sedan. Details on...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Deadly crash in Stockton on Hwy. 99 near French Camp Road

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was killed in a deadly crash on northbound Highway 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp Monday morning. CHP says the man drove his Mercedes the wrong-way up the French Camp Road off-ramp. As he was driving the wrong-way along the off-ramp, he hit the curb and overturned down the embankment. The man was ejected into a grass field where his Mercedes caught fire and started a grass fire.
STOCKTON, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Weekly Crime Report for July 10-16, 2022, eight arrested

One man arrested for false imprisonment, inflicting aggravated corporal injury, more. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website eight people were arrested, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 10-16, 2022. There were reports of seven stolen vehicles; nine assaults – four for domestic violence; three burglaries – one residential and two vehicles; 45 calls for disturbing the peace including one for indecent exposure, several for verbal domestic, and many for loud parties; 14 reports of theft including four from vehicles; and eight reports of vandalism including four to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.
LOS BANOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family of 3 extricated from crashed car on I-880

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
ABC10

Police make arrest after woman found dead at Modesto hotel

MODESTO, Calif. — A Stockton man has been arrested in the shooting death of Diasia Sease at a Modesto hotel Wednesday, officials with the Modesto Police Department said. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Modesto Police officers were called to the Best Western Hotel on Orangeburg Avenue after staff members reportedly found 22-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania resident Diasia Sease dead in a hotel room.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Arrested Stockton teens facing charge for terrorist threats

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton teens were arrested on Friday for charges of terrorist threats along with resisting arrest and brandishing, according to the Stockton Police Department. The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male were in the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue in the Lakeview District, according to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Antioch

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Buchanan Road at Gentrytown for a report of a stabbing just before 8:00 am. Antioch Police located a male who was suffering from multiple stab wounds which prompted a response from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, a male was determined to have been stabbed in the chest and shoulder.
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

'It was coming fast': Mariposa couple recounts Oak Fire evacuation from home

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. — As theOak Fire burns in Mariposa County, extensive evacuation orders are in place, as the fire threatens to destroy thousands of homes. Two shelters are set up to assist people – and animals – displaced from the fast-moving fire, at Mariposa Elementary School on Jones Street in Mariposa and at the Sierra Foothill Charter School on School House Road in Cathey’s Valley.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Female Arrested for Arson in Oakley After Garage Set on Fire

At 1:46 pm Saturday, the Oakley Police Department and Contra Costa County Fire responded to a report of a house fire in the 4400 block of Macadamia Lane in the City of Oakley. While responding, it was reported that a domestic was in progress and that a garage was on fire.
OAKLEY, CA
KCRA.com

20 people displaced after Sacramento County apartment fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — About 20 people are without a place to live and one person was injured after an apartment complex caught fire in Sacramento County on Sunday, authorities said. The fire started at an apartment complex off of Little Oak Lane, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

