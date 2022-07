OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for M. Frances MacGregor, age 94, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Mrs. MacGregor passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO