It’s about to get very hot, Portland. Temperatures in inland parts of the state will likely soar next week past 100, the highest they’ve been this year. The National Weather Service says a high-pressure system will sink in beginning Sunday, bringing hot air into the Pacific Northwest for an extended hot spell. Forecast models suggest that temperatures will reach 90 degrees in the Willamette Valley Sunday afternoon. Current probabilities are showing a 50 to 60% chance of that happening.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO