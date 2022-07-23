ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Boll weevil monument in Enterprise tells story of triumph over adversity

By Caroline Gerhart
wtvy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The boll weevil plays a significant role in the history of the City of Enterprise. The people of Enterprise erected a monument of the boll weevil in 1919...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Traveling memorial to honor Vietnam Veterans comes to Andalusia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Covington Veterans Foundation is set to host the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Andalusia along with the support of many local sponsors. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a three-fifths sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. known as The Wall, that stands in Constitution Park in Washington, D.C. The original memorial’s 10 feet of black granite panels are engraved with the names of 58,320 fallen men and women.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Kay Kirkland interview - Hometown Tour Enterprise

News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Conflicting views on proposed Dothan Charter Schools. Supporters of a proposed charter school believe their public education system is performing poorly. ‘UnBollweevilble’ block party in downtown Enterprise. Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM UTC. Downtown Enterprise...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan-based domestic violence prevention center awarded over $39K

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Ruth in Dothan has been awarded almost $40,000 by the state of Alabama. The House of Ruth is expected to use the $39,900 of funds allocated to help provide education and training to law enforcement officers, social service workers, and other first responders on issues of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to ADECA (Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs).
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dinosaurs invade Dothan in “Jurassic Quest” event

DOTHAN, Ala. (August 5th-7th, 2022) – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Dothan-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds for a limited run Aug 5-7. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enterprise, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Enterprise, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
City
Dothan, AL
City
Enterprise, AL
wtvy.com

New band director takes over at Geneva City Schools

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva band camp is in session, under the leadership of a new band director. Stanley Lawton is a Geneva High School graduate. He went to Troy to pursue a music education degree. After seeing an opening to teach on his home turf, Lawton didn’t think twice....
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

40 students take on Geneva’s first “Junior Police Academy”

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 40 Geneva middle school students have jumped at the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a police officer. This is the first event of its kind by the Geneva Police Department, and they say the turnout is better than expected!. Geneva’s Rescue Squad...
GENEVA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington Carver
Person
George Washington
wdhn.com

Dothan Housing Authority hosts Vendor Fair & White Party

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Thursday, July 28th, the Dothan Housing Authority will be hosting a Vendor Fair and a White Party. The Vendor Fair will be taking place at the Doubletree Hotel on Ross Clark Circle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here anyone wanting to verify a business...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

2nd annual Down South Music Fest in Opp Friday and Saturday

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier Friday in Opp, workers prepared the location where the two-day “Down South Music Fest”. got underway a few hours ago. It’s at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 84 “Bypass”. Organizers say they expect several thousand country and rock music fans including large contingents from Dothan, Montgomery, and even Panama City.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dothan Wolves

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan Wolves look to turn around their 4-6 record in 2021 under new head coach Jed Kennedy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boll Weevil#Smartphone App
wdhn.com

Houston County Commission approves 9% raise for all county employees

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved a 9% raise for all county employees as a way of retention but also a way of recruiting. “We thought it was very important,” Houston County Commission Chairman, Mark Culver said. “We have had a very difficult time retaining and recruiting employees.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river

A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
ANDALUSIA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wtvy.com

3 injured in Covington County boating crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured in a Covington County single-boat crash Saturday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said it happened around 9:55 p.m. on the Conecuh River, just south of the boat ramp on US 29 near Lake Gantt. Authorities said...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) -A two-year-old boy drowned Thursday evening in a home swimming pool. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Conner Napper. Byrd said the toddler crawled through the doggie door of a relative’s home in Taylor, Alabama and fell into the pool. Charges are not...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan teen missing, search begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a missing teen last seen on Wednesday. Naomi Drinkard, 16, was last seen near Brookhill Drive in Dothan. Police do not know what she was wearing at the time she left or when she left. Drinkard is described as being...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva Panthers beat the heat while gearing up for the season

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva football team is wrapping up summer practices. Players have been able to beat the heat and are now focused on their first game. The summer consisted of conditioning and drills. Head Coach Les Sanders says getting players used to the heat is the best...
GENEVA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy