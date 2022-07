TIFFIN, Ohio — It's county fair time in Seneca County this week. Once again, the fairgrounds on Hopewell Avenue in Tiffin is filled with fair goers and farm animals. This year marks the 180th Seneca County Fair, and everyone on hand Monday was excited to get the festivities started, particularly after COVID-19 loomed over the fair in each of the last two years.

SENECA COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO