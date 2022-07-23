ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Enterprise uses Weevil Way to keep story of the boll weevil alive

By Caroline Gerhart
wtvy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Over 100 years ago, the boll weevil insect threatened to destroy the cotton crop in Enterprise. The citizens planted peanut crops to avoid economic ruin, thus bringing prosperity to the town. Enterprise now embraces the bug and hosts boll weevil statues in...

www.wtvy.com

wtvy.com

Traveling memorial to honor Vietnam Veterans comes to Andalusia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Covington Veterans Foundation is set to host the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Andalusia along with the support of many local sponsors. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a three-fifths sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. known as The Wall, that stands in Constitution Park in Washington, D.C. The original memorial’s 10 feet of black granite panels are engraved with the names of 58,320 fallen men and women.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Kay Kirkland interview - Hometown Tour Enterprise

News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Conflicting views on proposed Dothan Charter Schools. Supporters of a proposed charter school believe their public education system is performing poorly. ‘UnBollweevilble’ block party in downtown Enterprise. Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM UTC. Downtown Enterprise...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan-based domestic violence prevention center awarded over $39K

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Ruth in Dothan has been awarded almost $40,000 by the state of Alabama. The House of Ruth is expected to use the $39,900 of funds allocated to help provide education and training to law enforcement officers, social service workers, and other first responders on issues of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to ADECA (Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs).
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dinosaurs invade Dothan in “Jurassic Quest” event

DOTHAN, Ala. (August 5th-7th, 2022) – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Dothan-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds for a limited run Aug 5-7. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Housing Authority hosts Vendor Fair & White Party

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Thursday, July 28th, the Dothan Housing Authority will be hosting a Vendor Fair and a White Party. The Vendor Fair will be taking place at the Doubletree Hotel on Ross Clark Circle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here anyone wanting to verify a business...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

40 students take on Geneva’s first “Junior Police Academy”

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 40 Geneva middle school students have jumped at the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a police officer. This is the first event of its kind by the Geneva Police Department, and they say the turnout is better than expected!. Geneva’s Rescue Squad...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

New band director takes over at Geneva City Schools

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva band camp is in session, under the leadership of a new band director. Stanley Lawton is a Geneva High School graduate. He went to Troy to pursue a music education degree. After seeing an opening to teach on his home turf, Lawton didn’t think twice....
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

2nd annual Down South Music Fest in Opp Friday and Saturday

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier Friday in Opp, workers prepared the location where the two-day “Down South Music Fest”. got underway a few hours ago. It’s at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 84 “Bypass”. Organizers say they expect several thousand country and rock music fans including large contingents from Dothan, Montgomery, and even Panama City.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dothan Wolves

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan Wolves look to turn around their 4-6 record in 2021 under new head coach Jed Kennedy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river

A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) -A two-year-old boy drowned Thursday evening in a home swimming pool. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Conner Napper. Byrd said the toddler crawled through the doggie door of a relative’s home in Taylor, Alabama and fell into the pool. Charges are not...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

ALEA: Three injured when boat hits tree on Conecuh River

Three people were injured Saturday evening in a boating accident in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to information released by ALEA, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia was operating a 16-foot Alumacraft boat that struck a tree on the Conecuh River just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Cauley was seriously injured and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan teen missing, search begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a missing teen last seen on Wednesday. Naomi Drinkard, 16, was last seen near Brookhill Drive in Dothan. Police do not know what she was wearing at the time she left or when she left. Drinkard is described as being...
DOTHAN, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Judge Tatum Addresses Driver License

The Judge of Probate Office processes renewals and replacements for Alabama driver license and non-driver ID. For a renewal, you must bring your hard copy; for a replacement, you must bring either your birth certificate or social security card. Birth certificates may be obtained from the local Health Department and social security cards may be obtained from the Social Security Administration Agency. Approximately three years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency changed the policy on accepting an incident/offense report from law enforcement for a replacement Alabama driver license or non-driver ID.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Man shot in the arm during Dothan robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was shot during a robbery on Denton Road Friday night, according to the Dothan Police Department. Around 9 p.m., a man was approached by a woman asking for a ride while at a business on the 3000 block of Denton Road. The man agreed and once the woman got into his vehicle she took out a gun and demanded him to drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

We are drying out and warming up!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Besides a low-end chance for a little light rain in western Geneva County or western Coffee County in the next couple hours, most if not everyone should stay dry this evening and tonight. Temperatures will once again drop to the middle 70s. Saturday has a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

