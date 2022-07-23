Enterprise uses Weevil Way to keep story of the boll weevil alive

DOTHAN, Ala. (August 5th-7th, 2022) – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Dothan-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds for a limited run Aug 5-7. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO