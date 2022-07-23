Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:
08-12-24-29-32
(eight, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:
08-12-24-29-32
(eight, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0