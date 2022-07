NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police are searching for a man accused of pretending to be a utility worker to gain the trust of an elderly woman and allegedly take money from her. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Tyler English, who also goes by Tyler Orr. He is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown hair, and a beard.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO