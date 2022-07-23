Police warn to avoid the area of 29th Street and N. Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert for citizens to avoid the area of West 29th Street and North Bryant Boulevard, at the Walmart, in San Angelo Friday, July 22nd around 9:20 p.m.

According to the alert, there is police activity in the area. Concho Valley Homepage staff says police are investigating the area and the store is still open.

No other information is available at this time.

