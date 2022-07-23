ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Police warn to avoid the area of 29th Street and N. Bryant

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmIyx_0gpnymAH00

UPDATE : What happened at Walmart last night?

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert for citizens to avoid the area of West 29th Street and North Bryant Boulevard, at the Walmart, in San Angelo Friday, July 22nd around 9:20 p.m.

According to the alert, there is police activity in the area. Concho Valley Homepage staff says police are investigating the area and the store is still open.

No other information is available at this time.

Download the Concho Valley Homepage app to receive breaking news and stay informed on the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Two separate wrecks occur in the same spot

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two separate wrecks have occurred at the same intersection of David and Beauregard. The first incident was a 2 vehicle collision that blocked off one lane of traffic. As first responders were called to the scene and the collision was being handled a 3-car collision between a truck sedan and SUV […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive in Grape Creek

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A fugitive wanted for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant is in custody after his arrest in Grape Creek on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Danos, 40, of Sargent, TX was located and arrested in Grape Creek following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division. The Sheriff’s Office says the Special Response Team was activated to arrest Danos due to the severity of the charges against him.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Street News: Sealcoating of roads began July 22

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has begun its yearly program of street maintenance on Friday, July 22. This project will take four to six weeks and will affect:. Country Club Road, Grand Canal Road, Templin Road, Ranch Lane, Wrangler Lane. Ben Ficklin Road from Country...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Nixle Alert: Heavy Police Activity at Northside Walmart Friday Night

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police issued a Nixle alert at around 9:20 p.m. Friday night instructing the public to avoid the Walmart Superstore on W. 29th St. and N. Bryant Blvd. because of police activity. Social media posts indicted there was a possible active shooter situation but those...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Police release details in major motorcycle crash

(Update: 6:33 p.m, Friday, July 22, 2022) — SAN ANGELO, Tx — The San Angelo Police Department has released a statement with details about the motorcycle crash that sent one man to the hospital on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022. According to police, the driver of a Jeep...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

SAPD and Walmart health and wellness event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and Walmart will be hosting a Health and Wellness event to help keep your kids safe in the event of an emergency. On July 23rd from 10am-12pm at Walmart Supercenter (29th St) the San Angelo Police Department will be fingerprinting children for their parents records. Having […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Annual street sealcoating to start Friday in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo homeowners in select areas are currently being asked to remove their cars from the streets in preparation for the city's yearly sealcoating maintenance program. The program is being completed by contractor CK Newberry LLC and is set to begin July 22. Sealcoating could...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Major Crash at Dangerous Rural Intersection Wednesday Evening

EDEN – A passenger car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the dangerous rural intersection on US-83 and FM-765 Wednesday evening injuring at least one person.  According to information from the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, Texas DPS Troopers, Concho County Sheriff's Deputies and Volunteer Fire Department EMS personnel responded.  It appears a white four door passenger car and an 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer carrying boring equipment crashed at the remote intersection in Concho County between Paint Rock and Eden.   Few details have been confirmed at this time but Shannon's emergency…
EDEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

215 of 254 Texas counties are in a burn ban

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As of July 25th, 85% of the Lone Star State is under a burn ban status, with 22,984,560 of the population impacted by drought conditions. According to Texas A & M Forest Services, 215 of the 254 counties in Texas are under a burn ban. Tom Green, Coke, Irion, Schleicher, Menard, Concho, Runnels, Reagan, Sutton, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, and Coleman county are all under the burn ban. However, Sterling County is the only Concho Valley County that is not marked on the outdoor burn ban map provided by the Texas A & M outdoor burn ban map.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Warrant Round Up: the next steps

SAN ANGELO, Tx — After two years of delay due to COVID city marshals are letting us know that warrant round-up is officially back “It usually takes place in February or March and is a statewide warrant round-up, but because of COVID and our manpower, we didn’t participate earlier this year. Prior to that because […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rouke is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Election Day is only 106 days away and Beto O’Rouke is headed to San Angelo as part of his Drive for Texas campaign tour. The tour encompasses a total of 49 days on over 5,600 miles of Texas as part of O’Roukes campaign for governor.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 22, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 22, 2022, the Tom Green County Health...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy