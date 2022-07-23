Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for governor in Maryland primary election.

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin primary is only two weeks away — but if you aren't able to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9, there are other options. Starting tomorrow, July 26, Wisconsinites can participate in absentee or early voting. Anyone planning on going to an early voting location should...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave just as the Northeastern part of the United States will soon see a slight break in extreme temperatures. In Washington state and Oregon temperatures are forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some...
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Numbers do not lie, and they show that after more than two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic will end remains a mystery. A majority of Kentucky counties, including Fayette and Jefferson, are in the “red zone,” which means the community level of new COVID-19 infections is high.
MUSKEGO, Wis. — An author is speaking out after a Wisconsin school district banned her book. "When the Emperor Was Divine," by Julie Otsuka, was chosen by a team of school staff for an advanced high school English class. It was not approved, as required, by a school board commitee in the Muskego-Norway district.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury was selected Monday in a civil trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Imagine saving more than $50 a pill for prescription medicine. One Wisconsin woman found a way to get her life saving medication, at cost. Sally Edelman's cancer diagnosis makes her more appreciative of the every day. “It does change your outlook and makes you think...
JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a huge wildfire burning in a forest near Yosemite National Park, where thousands of residents from mountain communities were still under evacuation orders Monday and smoke was spreading for hundreds of miles around. Crews “made good headway” against...
Along with today's toasty temperatures, we've got another big concern we're monitoring. Severe weather. Strong storms will continue to move in across the state this afternoon and evening. While southern parts of the Wisconsin look to get hit with the worst of impacts, the entire state is under some level of risk.
Comments / 0