ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Brian Fruscio talks about his decision to leave Albany Academy

By WNYT
WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 16 seasons with the Cadets, Albany Academy boys basketball...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising City Rocks guard ‘absolutely’ plans to visit

Soaring three-star combo guard Elijah Gertrude, who is one of the hottest prospects in the 2023 class, said in an interview that he plans to visit Syracuse basketball. At the beginning of July, the Orange coaching staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-3 Gertrude, who suits up on the AAU circuit for the Albany City Rocks in Nike’s EYBL league.
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Softball team fundraising for their ‘favorite blue’

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Rumble softball squad is coming together to support their “favorite blue,” after local umpire John DeFlumer was recently diagnosed with cancer. With John’s blessing, the team has decided to host a wiffleball tournament fundraiser, set for Sunday, July 31 at 11 a.m.
SCHENECTADY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Americans Outlast Leominster, Claim Sectional Title

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Moment after his team lost a heart-breaking, 15-12 decision in the Massachusetts Little League Section 1 title game, Leominster Manager Rob Lora made a bold prediction. “I’ve already put it out there in the [Fitchburg] Sentinel in Central Mass, and I told my friends here [in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Basketball
Milford, CT
Basketball
City
Albany, NY
Local
Connecticut Basketball
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Milford, CT
Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Milford, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
Troy Record

Lansingburgh CSD awarded ‘Teachers of Tomorrow’ funding

TROY, N.Y. — Lansingburgh Central School District recently announced it was approved for funding from the New York State Education Department’s (NYSED) Teachers of Tomorrow Program. School districts across New York State have experienced ongoing teacher shortages in recent years, particularly in high-need subject areas such as math,...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Way Lunch returning to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is home to a local hot dog legend – one that hasn’t been open downtown for over two years. The family behind it is now hoping to bring the “New Way” back to its old home sometime this fall.
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Capital Region#Albany Academy#Cadets#The Canterbury School
Hot 99.1

Ginormous 200,000 LB ‘Mega Load’ is Headed to Albany! What is It?

A Ginormous 200,000 LB 'Mega Load' is Headed to Albany! What Is It?. I'm not sure exactly when this massive 200,000 lb wide load will be touching down in Albany, but slowly and steadily, that's where she's headed and if you think Capital Region traffic can be a grind now, wait till this bad boy makes its way through town.
NEWS10 ABC

Hazardous material collection set in Queensbury

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Public Works wants your hazardous waste. The department is set to hold a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Queensbury Highway Department. Registration is open for residents of any part of Warren County.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Q 105.7

Fair Season is Here in the Capital Region!

Fair Season is upon us here in the Capital Region. Two have already come and gone, the Saratoga Fair and The Punkintown Fair in Voorheesville. Did you miss those two as I did? No worries, plenty more fairs will come before the summer ends and into the fall season. There...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Storied Coffee closing its Schenectady location

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Storied Coffee is closing its Schenectady store. The cafe, located at 1671 Union Street, will close on Saturday, July 30. “There is never an easy way to say it, but we have reached the difficult decision to cease our Union Street efforts and focus singly on operations from our Scotia store,” said the cafe in a Facebook post.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany man charged with Waterford assault, robbery

An Albany man is in Saratoga County Jail, after an alleged incident in Waterford. Waterford police say multiple agencies responded to Saratoga Avenue on Saturday. Richard Brewster is charged with assault and robbery. More charges are expected. NewsChannel 13 is working to find out more information on the investigation.
WATERFORD, NY
Troy Record

Five Questions with local business owner Laura Mullen

Laura Mullen is the owner of local businesses Lily Saratoga and the new Styled by Lily Saratoga, both located in Saratoga Springs. More information is available online at www.lilysaratoga.com and www.styledbylilysaratoga.com. 1. What is Styled by Lily?. Styled by Lily Saratoga is a boutique that caters to bridesmaids and mother...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WSBS

The Berkshires Take Time To Remember A Musical Talent

Back in May, we received word of Mark Fisher's untimely passing. He was a talented guitarist and musician whose presence lit up the stage in various venues here in the beautiful Berkshires and all across the tri-state region. One of this favorite places to perform was in neighboring Chatham, New York at The People's Pub located in the heart of downtown on route 66. Mark's mission was to display his musical savvy in a unique way that could NOT be duplicated.
MUSIC
94.3 Lite FM

TV Storm Chaser Hunts Down Tornado in Upstate NY! What did he See?

TV Storm Chaser Hunts Down Tornado in Upstate NY! Watch the video below... Reed Timmer, an American meteorologist known for his work on the Discovery Channel reality television series Storm Chasers, started his hours-long journey through New York on Monday in Albany. Timmer was in Upstate NY hoping to produce a viral video from the storm that meteorologists said could cause heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, down power lines - and even a tornado.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy