Brian Fruscio talks about his decision to leave Albany Academy

Soaring three-star combo guard Elijah Gertrude, who is one of the hottest prospects in the 2023 class, said in an interview that he plans to visit Syracuse basketball. At the beginning of July, the Orange coaching staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-3 Gertrude, who suits up on the AAU circuit for the Albany City Rocks in Nike’s EYBL league.
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Rumble softball squad is coming together to support their “favorite blue,” after local umpire John DeFlumer was recently diagnosed with cancer. With John’s blessing, the team has decided to host a wiffleball tournament fundraiser, set for Sunday, July 31 at 11 a.m.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – After more than three decades organizing the La Festa Baseball exchange, George Canales knows the event as well as anyone. But he did not see this moment coming. “They kept it a surprise on me,” Canales said. “I didn’t know about it.”
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Moment after his team lost a heart-breaking, 15-12 decision in the Massachusetts Little League Section 1 title game, Leominster Manager Rob Lora made a bold prediction. “I’ve already put it out there in the [Fitchburg] Sentinel in Central Mass, and I told my friends here [in...
TROY, N.Y. — Lansingburgh Central School District recently announced it was approved for funding from the New York State Education Department’s (NYSED) Teachers of Tomorrow Program. School districts across New York State have experienced ongoing teacher shortages in recent years, particularly in high-need subject areas such as math,...
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is home to a local hot dog legend – one that hasn’t been open downtown for over two years. The family behind it is now hoping to bring the “New Way” back to its old home sometime this fall.
"My daughter is turning ten in two weeks and she wants to have a sleepover with five of her friends. One of her best friends is a boy who has been to sleepovers in the past, but my husband is saying that now she’s too old to have boys stay over." What's your take?
A Ginormous 200,000 LB 'Mega Load' is Headed to Albany! What Is It?. I'm not sure exactly when this massive 200,000 lb wide load will be touching down in Albany, but slowly and steadily, that's where she's headed and if you think Capital Region traffic can be a grind now, wait till this bad boy makes its way through town.
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Public Works wants your hazardous waste. The department is set to hold a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Queensbury Highway Department. Registration is open for residents of any part of Warren County.
Fair Season is upon us here in the Capital Region. Two have already come and gone, the Saratoga Fair and The Punkintown Fair in Voorheesville. Did you miss those two as I did? No worries, plenty more fairs will come before the summer ends and into the fall season. There...
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Storied Coffee is closing its Schenectady store. The cafe, located at 1671 Union Street, will close on Saturday, July 30. “There is never an easy way to say it, but we have reached the difficult decision to cease our Union Street efforts and focus singly on operations from our Scotia store,” said the cafe in a Facebook post.
An Albany man is in Saratoga County Jail, after an alleged incident in Waterford. Waterford police say multiple agencies responded to Saratoga Avenue on Saturday. Richard Brewster is charged with assault and robbery. More charges are expected. NewsChannel 13 is working to find out more information on the investigation.
Laura Mullen is the owner of local businesses Lily Saratoga and the new Styled by Lily Saratoga, both located in Saratoga Springs. More information is available online at www.lilysaratoga.com and www.styledbylilysaratoga.com. 1. What is Styled by Lily?. Styled by Lily Saratoga is a boutique that caters to bridesmaids and mother...
A local organization is using expressive arts as an equalizer across cultural and economic barriers in Saratoga and Schenectady County communities. C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios offers both online and in-person classes and workshops to provide a space where the benefits of art-making impact both the individual and the community. It formed in 2017.
Back in May, we received word of Mark Fisher's untimely passing. He was a talented guitarist and musician whose presence lit up the stage in various venues here in the beautiful Berkshires and all across the tri-state region. One of this favorite places to perform was in neighboring Chatham, New York at The People's Pub located in the heart of downtown on route 66. Mark's mission was to display his musical savvy in a unique way that could NOT be duplicated.
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Music Haven celebrates the Nippertown inaugural music festival Saturday, with brand new bands and musicians. CBS 6 photojournalist Adam Blanchard captured all the sights and sounds from the event.
TV Storm Chaser Hunts Down Tornado in Upstate NY! Watch the video below... Reed Timmer, an American meteorologist known for his work on the Discovery Channel reality television series Storm Chasers, started his hours-long journey through New York on Monday in Albany. Timmer was in Upstate NY hoping to produce a viral video from the storm that meteorologists said could cause heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, down power lines - and even a tornado.
