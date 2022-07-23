Brian Fruscio talks about his decision to leave Albany Academy

Back in May, we received word of Mark Fisher's untimely passing. He was a talented guitarist and musician whose presence lit up the stage in various venues here in the beautiful Berkshires and all across the tri-state region. One of this favorite places to perform was in neighboring Chatham, New York at The People's Pub located in the heart of downtown on route 66. Mark's mission was to display his musical savvy in a unique way that could NOT be duplicated.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO