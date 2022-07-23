ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter, CA

Flash Film Festival coming to Yuba-Sutter

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture announced Friday that it is gearing up to host its first Flash Film Festival.

Last year, Yuba Sutter Arts launched a similar event entitled “Look at Us, Yuba Sutter!” which featured a collection of local short films.

