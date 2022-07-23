Flash Film Festival coming to Yuba-Sutter

SACRAMENTO – With money tight for everyone these days, back-to-school shopping can be a strain for families in need.
An annual sneaker drive is helping make sure struggling families don’t go without. It’s a confidence boost in a box.
Berry Accius is the founder of Voice of the Youth, the non-profit buying hundreds of boxes of sneakers for children whose families need a boost to go back to school.
“Self-esteem is different when they have a new pair of shoes,” Accius said. “You think about inflation, you think about the high gas prices, and you think that moving out of a pandemic things...
