Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Door and Kewaunee counties over the last week as you continue to see the numbers climb statewide. Kewaunee County saw 43 additional cases of COVID-19 over the previous week, according to their Friday update, the majority of which were between the ages of 31-49. The county’s public health department also reported one hospitalization. In Door County, there were no new hospitalizations, but 66 of the 110 reported tests returned positive for COVID-19. New case counts do not include positive or negative results from at-home tests.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO