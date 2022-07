DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Country music fans will flock to Detroit Lakes in a little over a week for WE Fest, the annual three day country music festival. With the influx of traffic, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Minnesota State Patrol, wants to remind WE Fest attendees that no parking is allowed along Highway 59 prior to noon on Monday, August 1. Vehicles arriving before noon on Monday will not be permitted to park on the shoulder and will be subject to removal and penalty by State Patrol.

