Maryland State

Author Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – Bestselling author Wes Moore won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor on Friday, setting up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Moore, the author of the book “The Other Wes Moore” and the former...

www.clickondetroit.com

Maryland Reporter

Opinion: Black Senate candidate explains why Cox will win in November

Since media outlets declared Dan Cox the Republican nominee for governor, we have seen a pattern of reactions: Cox is “a far-right candidate,” “Trump backed,” and “too conservative for Maryland.” The comments come from both Republicans and Democrats who share their opprobrium for Cox and his non-traditional campaign for governor. Both claim that Cox is dead on arrival for his stances on cultural issues and his ties to President Trump.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland 2022 Primary: 'On The Hill' discusses election results

The Maryland Primary Elections ware held this week on Tuesday, July 19 across the state. Several major seats were up for grabs including governor, comptroller and attorney general, as well as key races happening for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Results have been announced in every...
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

Wes Moore Wins Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination in Maryland; Ivan Bates Declared Democratic Nomination Winner for Baltimore City’s State Attorney

Wes Moore – the bestselling author, businessman, nonprofit leader, and U.S. Army veteran—defeated various Democrats who were vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland on Friday, July 22, 2022. In another high-profile political competition, Ivan Bates reigned victorious over the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Race for Maryland governor in 2022

(WBFF)In the race for governor democrats and republicans now know their candidates will be come November. For the republicans, it's trump endorsed Dan Cox and for the democrats it's best selling author and former nonprofit leader Wes Moore.Political science professor at McDaniel College Matthew Monjello joined us to talk about the candidates chances of winning the race. Monjello was surprised by the Cox victory and didn't think he'd beat the other candidates by double digit points. Despite the convincing yet surprising victory of the republican primary, Monjello believes that the race won't be the competitive at all and that this race will more so be about Wes Moore introducing himself to America and telling everyone who he is and what political value he holds. As both parties candidates lack political experience Monjello talked about the disadvantage Cox has being supported by former president Donald Trump in a liberal state like Maryland. As Larry Hogan and candidate Kelly Schulz speculate whether democrats were meddling with the republican primary, another belief is that the Cox race as a republican in Maryland wasn't as funded and that Schulz may not have gotten as much support from the republican party to win the primary.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Tom Perez on media calling Maryland governor race for Wes Moore: "Not so fast"

A number of news outlets declared Wes Moore the victor in the Democratic Maryland governor race today, and the campaign of Tom Perez is pushing back. "Put simply, it’s too early to call this race," Perez campaign manager Sean Downey said in a statement. "Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez. He flipped multiple counties from election day and made major vote gains statewide, all while as many as 80,000 votes remain in Montgomery County — the largest remaining vote share and Tom's incredibly strong base."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Moore Projected by Some to Win Democratic Gubernatorial Primary; Perez Has Yet to Concede

Combat veteran, small business owner, and Takoma Park native Wes Moore will win the Democratic nomination for Maryland Governor, several media outlets projected Friday. According to unofficial results by the Maryland Board of Elections as of 5 p.m. Friday, Moore had 160,880 votes (34.5%), while his leading opponents Tom Perez and Peter Franchot had 129,329 (27.8%) and 99,969 (21.5%) votes, respectively.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Washington Informer

Bowser OKs Pay Raises, Bonuses for Thousands of D.C. Government Workers

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday authorized pay raises and bonuses for about 8,000 non-union city government employees. Bowser instituted the pay raise and the bonuses by signing the Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 District Government Employee Pay Schedule Emergency Approval Act of 2022. The legislation authorizes a retroactive cost of living increase of 1.5% and a 3.5% one-time retroactive bonus for the fiscal year 2022, and a 2.5% cost of living increase for the fiscal year 2023.
POLITICS
fox5dc.com

Maryland, Virginia rank in top 5 for best public school systems in US: survey

WASHINGTON - A new survey ranked Maryland and Virginia in the top tier of public school systems in the United States. WalletHub released their findings Monday. They compared the public school systems in all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics including graduation rates, pupil-teacher ratios and test scores.
WASHINGTON, DC
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has made it abundantly clear that he won’t be supporting his party’s representative in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (R) upset Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (R) in Tuesday’s primary election and Governor Hogan seems content to take his ball and go home. “Trump lost Republicans the White House, the House, and the Senate,” Governor Hogan … Continue reading "Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant" The post Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Covid-19 in Maryland | Positivity rate climbs over 10%, 1,729 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Sunday morning, and the latest summary shows recent increases in cases, hospitalizations, the positivity rate and deaths. As of Sunday, morning, the positivity rate climbed to 10.47%, a 0.05% increase in 24 hours. The last time that...

