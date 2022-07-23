ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for governor in Maryland primary election.

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gpnsZHc00

Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for governor in Maryland primary election .

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Abortion in Massachusetts: Senate Democrats confident Gov. Charlie Baker won’t veto new compromise bill with days left of formal sessions

Top Massachusetts Democrats say they are confident a reconciled reproductive health care bill meant to protect abortion care providers and patients in the commonwealth will withstand legislative hurdles this week as they grapple with Sunday’s end-of-session deadline. That includes a potential veto from Gov. Charlie Baker over a sensitive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

DULUTH, Minn. — On the top floor of a modest two-story brick building near the shore of Lake Superior, the executive director of northern Minnesota's only abortion clinic flits from room to room, checking in patients, fielding phone calls from people seeking appointments and handling billing questions from those struggling to pay.In the waiting room at WE Health Clinic in Duluth, patients from Wisconsin and Texas sit among Minnesotans — the leading edge of an expected uptick in out-of-state patients following the Supreme Court's removal of the federal right to abortion."It's just been really busy," Laurie Casey, the executive director,...
MINNESOTA STATE
akronjewishnews.com

Group carrying swastika flags in Tampa, Fla., disperses anti-Semitic fliers

Anti-Semitic fliers claiming that Jews control the media were found outside homes in Minnesota, Georgia, New York and Florida in recent days, and are being attributed to the same group that marched with swastika flags in Tampa, Fla., on July 23. “Six Jewish media corporations own 96% of the media,”...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Moore
WPXI Pittsburgh

AG Shapiro files lawsuit against Pittsburgh area car dealership

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — In a new lawsuit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has charged Sharpsburg used car dealer, JK Motor Cars, with deceptive business practices. The suit filed in Allegheny County court claims the company and managing member Jaison Kelly violated consumer protection laws by selling “unroadworthy cars and fail[ing] to disclose, prior to sale, serious problems.”
SHARPSBURG, PA
Main Line Media News

The Haverford School purchases 43-acre site in Radnor

RADNOR – The Haverford School has finalized an agreement with Gemma Services to purchase the 43-acre site in Radnor for $19.88 million. The 10-building, 43-acre campus at 452 South Roberts Road was formerly used as the Presbyterian Children’s Village and was later renamed theVillage before becoming Gemma Services.
HAVERFORD, PA
WUPE

Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts

We've been having a great summer in Berkshire County so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, sporting events, and more. It appears that more than ever, Berkshire residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still being on the cautious side as my daughter won't be fully vaccinated until mid-August. I know some folks here in the Berkshires who are eligible aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
ABC News

ABC News

755K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy