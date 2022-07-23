Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for governor in Maryland primary election .

Related
While GOP lawmaker amplifies call for election reform, state officials push back on misinformation
Three lawsuits and a GOP lawmaker's calls for election reform have state officials reassuring the public that their votes will be heard in November. The post While GOP lawmaker amplifies call for election reform, state officials push back on misinformation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Voter Registration Review: The changing complexion of Pa.’s voter rolls from 1998 to 2022
We’ve officially reached the dog days of summer, that small period of time we try so fervently to enjoy since it will be our final lull before an all-out sprint to the fall midterms. Therefore, I thought now would be the perfect time to switch up the formula a...
Abortion in Massachusetts: Senate Democrats confident Gov. Charlie Baker won’t veto new compromise bill with days left of formal sessions
Top Massachusetts Democrats say they are confident a reconciled reproductive health care bill meant to protect abortion care providers and patients in the commonwealth will withstand legislative hurdles this week as they grapple with Sunday’s end-of-session deadline. That includes a potential veto from Gov. Charlie Baker over a sensitive...
WGAL
US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz talks Pennsylvania credentials, abortion rights, fundraising
YORK, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz continues to hit the campaign trail, which included several stops in the Susquehanna Valley. News 8's Barbara Barr caught up with him in York County on Friday and talked with him one-on-one about the race that's being followed nationwide. Pennsylvania's...
Mastriano Checks In, Clarifies Stance on Abortion, Krasner
Senator Doug Mastriano, Republican candidate for Governor in Pennsylvania, rejoins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss his campaign and push to become Governor.
Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters
DULUTH, Minn. — On the top floor of a modest two-story brick building near the shore of Lake Superior, the executive director of northern Minnesota's only abortion clinic flits from room to room, checking in patients, fielding phone calls from people seeking appointments and handling billing questions from those struggling to pay.In the waiting room at WE Health Clinic in Duluth, patients from Wisconsin and Texas sit among Minnesotans — the leading edge of an expected uptick in out-of-state patients following the Supreme Court's removal of the federal right to abortion."It's just been really busy," Laurie Casey, the executive director,...
akronjewishnews.com
Group carrying swastika flags in Tampa, Fla., disperses anti-Semitic fliers
Anti-Semitic fliers claiming that Jews control the media were found outside homes in Minnesota, Georgia, New York and Florida in recent days, and are being attributed to the same group that marched with swastika flags in Tampa, Fla., on July 23. “Six Jewish media corporations own 96% of the media,”...
CBS News
Pennsylvania Revenue Secretary warns business owners of 'accounting records scam'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's yet another scam to be on the lookout for, especially if you're a business owner. The Pennsylvania State Revenue Secretary Dan Hassel said scammers are sending letters that appear to be from the state tax office demanding that businesses turn over their accounting records. The scammers...
AG Shapiro files lawsuit against Pittsburgh area car dealership
SHARPSBURG, Pa. — In a new lawsuit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has charged Sharpsburg used car dealer, JK Motor Cars, with deceptive business practices. The suit filed in Allegheny County court claims the company and managing member Jaison Kelly violated consumer protection laws by selling “unroadworthy cars and fail[ing] to disclose, prior to sale, serious problems.”
Main Line Media News
The Haverford School purchases 43-acre site in Radnor
RADNOR – The Haverford School has finalized an agreement with Gemma Services to purchase the 43-acre site in Radnor for $19.88 million. The 10-building, 43-acre campus at 452 South Roberts Road was formerly used as the Presbyterian Children’s Village and was later renamed theVillage before becoming Gemma Services.
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
We've been having a great summer in Berkshire County so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, sporting events, and more. It appears that more than ever, Berkshire residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still being on the cautious side as my daughter won't be fully vaccinated until mid-August. I know some folks here in the Berkshires who are eligible aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
