Police shoot, kill man armed with gun in East LA after chase ends, LAPD says

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a gun in East Los Angeles after a short chase Friday evening.

The shooting happened at about 6: 50 p.m. near the area of Lansdowne and Eastern avenues.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:30 p.m. and captured a gun on the pavement and several evidence markers. Crime scene tape cordoned off the area.

Police say the incident happened as LAPD officers were following a stolen vehicle. The following turned into a brief pursuit, which ended when the suspect jumped out of the car.

Officers ran after the suspect, who had a gun in his hand, LAPD says.

At some point, police opened fire.

The man shot by police was transported to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.