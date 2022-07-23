ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Police shoot, kill man armed with gun in East LA after chase ends, LAPD says

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49D4jr_0gpnsUrz00
EMBED <> More Videos Police shoot, kill man armed with gun in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a gun in East Los Angeles after a short chase Friday evening.

The shooting happened at about 6: 50 p.m. near the area of Lansdowne and Eastern avenues.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:30 p.m. and captured a gun on the pavement and several evidence markers. Crime scene tape cordoned off the area.

Police say the incident happened as LAPD officers were following a stolen vehicle. The following turned into a brief pursuit, which ended when the suspect jumped out of the car.

Officers ran after the suspect, who had a gun in his hand, LAPD says.

At some point, police opened fire.

The man shot by police was transported to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Teen found with fatal gunshot wound after crashing in Harbor Gateway

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a teenager while he was driving in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles late Sunday night. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed Monday. Witnesses directed arriving officers to a traffic collision […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance shooting leaves teen dead

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Hit-and-run crash leaves LAPD motorcycle officer down on 10 Freeway

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer went down on the 10 Freeway after being involved in a hit-and-run collision in West Covina Monday morning. The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway just east of Azusa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.
WEST COVINA, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death in gang related shooting in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Lancaster on July 18. He was 52-year-old Johnny Wainwright of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer. Wainwright was shot dead around 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 18, near a residence on the 44200 block...
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Chase#Lapd#Eastern
KTLA

Man shot during argument in Van Nuys: LAPD

A man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after he was shot during an argument with another man in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on the 6800 block of Peach Avenue, said Officer Cruz. The man who was shot, only described as being in his 40s, was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

LAPD officers fatally shoot man in El Sereno

EL SERENO -- A man in his 30s who ran from Los Angeles Police Department officers after they stopped him near Cal State Los Angeles was shot and killed Friday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:51 p.m. near Lansdowne and Eastern avenues after officers from the Hollenbeck Station observed the suspect's vehicle and when they approached him he got out and ran away, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Stabbed During Confrontation in La Puente July 24

LA PUENTE – A suspect armed with a four-inch knife escaped in a waiting vehicle after reportedly stabbing a victim in the arm Sunday afternoon. The assault with a deadly weapon occurred near 17301 Valley Blvd. just after 4:30 p.m. July 24. The armed suspect exited a black older-model Hyundai SUV and stabbed his victim once in the left arm, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s radio broadcast.
LA PUENTE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested in connection to recent homicide

Originally published as a Riverside Police Department Facebook post:. “RIVERSIDE, CA – Detectives have arrested a suspect for a murder that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the 8500 block of Hickory Lane. That afternoon around 3:32 p.m., the City of Riverside’s Public Safety Communications Center received several calls of a possible shooting at this location. Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Bryan Davis of Riverside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Mr. Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Man, 29, arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard after brief chase

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard. Officers responded to the 200 block of Hill Street overnight Sunday and came into contact with three people. Upon arrival, officers began to search a vehicle which was when they say the suspect tried to flee. A chase...
OXNARD, CA
KFI AM 640

Woman Stabbed to Death at South LA Pizzeria

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman was fatally wounded this afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles. The attack was reported as an “ambulance cutting” at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Boy dies after being found in bathtub at East Hollywood home

A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after he was found unconscious in a bathtub at a home in East Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the home on the 4000 block of Marathon Street for a report of an unconscious person around 1:10 p.m. An ambulance was called to the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy