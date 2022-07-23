Minimum Age For Tobacco Sales Raised To 21 In Michigan

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(CBS DETROIT) — A new legislation in Michigan raises the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 years old.

The legislative packages — signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday — amend the Youth Tobacco Act, raising “the minimum legal sale of tobacco products, vapor products and alternative nicotine products from 18 to 21, in alignment in with federal law.”

It also prohibits anyone under 21 from entering a tobacco retail specialty store, such as a cigar shop.

Penalties for selling tobacco to anyone under the required age will remain up to $100 for the first offense, up to $500 for the second offense and up to $2,500 for third and subsequent offenses.

“Children and teens should not even be exposed to tobacco products. Period,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. “We have seen study after study showing the effects of nicotine on the developing adolescent brain, and I’m proud to support raising the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21. There is no doubt this simple change will save lives.”

In a statement on Thursday, Whitmer said “Today, I am signing several bipartisan bills to protect public health and keep dangerous tobacco products out of the hands of our young people.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

