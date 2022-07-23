Westfield Babe Ruth 14-Year-Old All-Stars overwhelm Londonderry (N.H.), 14-5, in New England Regionals opener

WESTFIELD — When Cooper Johnson and Ryan Lavelle graduated from high school, they both accepted how unlikely it was for them to ever play baseball alongside their younger brothers again. Cooper, a Newington, Conn. native, made his way to Adelphi University, while Ryan, who was a standout player for...
Horses that is, over 500 of them and their riders as part of the 83rd anniversary New England Morgan Horse Show. The annual event will be held this week through Saturday, July 30, on the Three County Fairgrounds. The horse shows begin each day at 9 a.m. and continue until all competitions have been completed around 9 or 9:30 p.m.
EASTHAMPTON – BankESB earned the top seed in the Tri-County League Baseball playoffs and showed exactly why they deserve it. Brendan Fournier spun a gem on the mound, tossing seven shutout innings of one-hit ball while striking out nine batters as top-seeded BankESB blanked No. 8 St. Joseph’s, 7-0, Monday night at Daley Field in Easthampton.
Arrha Credit Union opened a new branch in Enfield at 231 Hazard Ave. recently. The site was previously the location of a Rockville Bank branch. “We are excited to be opening a branch in Enfield and support surrounding communities as well, “said Michael S. Ostrowski, president and CEO. “We are a community-focused credit union and know our hometown banking style is what Enfield and surrounding community’s need. In April 2019, the membership approved the expansion of our field of membership to include those who live, work or attend school in Hartford and Tolland counties in Connecticut and immediate family of such persons.”
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores. The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations. There are...
LeBron James described experiencing racism in Boston earlier this month and Mayor Michelle Wu responded to those remarks on Monday in an interview with WBUR. James called Boston fans “racist as (expletive)” on HBO’s The Shop and described the animosity between himself and the team’s fanbase.
New England-based restaurant chain The Friendly Toast has officially opened its ninth location — and its sixth in Massachusetts — at Dedham’s Legacy Place. Like the other locations, the Dedham restaurant will serve all-day brunch and fun cocktails and beverages.
It’s been 50 years since the “Yellowbirds” could be seen flying through the sky, but a half-century later, passion for Northeast Airlines remains. But with the help of the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, the airline, which once provided service to Fitchburg and Worcester, won’t fade away like a contrail. An event on Sunday, July 31, will see over 250 artifacts on display and former employees, family members and passengers reunite for The Return of the Yellowbirds 50th anniversary celebration.
Grab a spot on the grass and unpack a sandwich, some fruit and a cookie for a peaceful picnic in Massachusetts this summer. Massachusetts has numerous parks and beaches that residents can find a spot at to lay out a blanket and enjoy a lunch together. But some of the best spot include unique views, water slides, hiking and popcorn.
A historic home in Concord, Massachusetts is hitting the market for the first time in more than three centuries of ownership by the same family. The Wheeler family is poised to put the Scotchford-Wheeler House at 99 Sudbury Road on the market, the Wall Street Journal reported. The family is expected to list the home in the fall for about $1.6 million.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
Jessica Hill has been named Western New England University’s new assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students. Hill “will provide leadership focused on promoting student transformation by assisting undergraduates to develop fully, realize their potential, and achieve personal goals,” the university said in a press release.
MassMutual will reportedly be the latest company to have its logo appear on a major sports franchise’s uniforms. According to Sports Business Journal’s Terry Lefton, the Springfield-based insurance company has agreed to a 10-year deal with the Boston Red Sox to secure rights to a patch on the team’s uniforms. MassMutual will reportedly pay $17 million per year, with “performance kickers” that could bump that up to $20 million a year, depending on how the team performs.
Two people were hurt after a boating crash Sunday afternoon on Long Pond in Pelham, New Hampshire. Two women were riding a Jet Ski at high speed when they crashed into a boat that was floating with its engine off, according to New Hampshire State Police. The boat had four people on board, three of whom jumped off before impact.
BOSTON -- J.D. Martinez is out of the Red Sox lineup for the fourth straight day Monday as Boston begins a crucial four-game series against the Guardians at Fenway Park. Martinez, who has been out since Friday with back spasms, will likely be available as a pinch-hitter, manager Alex Cora said. Rob Refsnyder is the designated hitter in Martinez’s place, hitting second behind Jarren Duran.
Everywhere you turn in the state of Connecticut there is always something with a story behind it and the Tory Den at Tunxis Trail in the Burlington area definitely has a story behind it. I don't know a lot about the Revolutionary War, so this was a nice opportunity to...
BOSTON -- With just over a week to go before the trade deadline, the Red Sox made a minor deal Monday afternoon. Boston acquired outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers for cash considerations, as announced by Milwaukee’s player development department. Almonte will report to Triple-A Worcester, where he’ll provide outfield depth.
Lines wrapped around the building with people out in the heat for hours, some even taking to social media to say that they were told the event was over capacity. It was another scorcher in western Massachusetts Saturday, but that did not keep everyone inside. MassMutual Center hosts first Springfield...
WORCESTER -- WooSox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez is certainly making a good case for a shot at the majors. While Connor Wong, the WooSox’ other catcher (who also is having a nice season in Worcester this year) has been the go-to man when the Red Sox need a catcher on the bench, Hernandez has yet to get a shot at making the Red Sox roster. But with the way he’s hit over the past couple of months, he might force the Red Sox to give him a look sooner rather than later. It’s also worth noting Hernandez is already on the 40-man roster.
SUFFIELD, CONN. – Kent Memorial Library, 50 North Main St. will hold a free COVID Vaccinations – Modern, Pfizer & J&J for ages 6-11 and 12 and up. No need to register. Bring a health insurance card and photo ID if you have them, but it is not necessary to have health insurance or ID to receive the vaccine. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance or ID. Provided by Griffin Health in partnership with the State of Connecticut. People ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster dose. Adults ages 50 and older who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster dose. People ages 18-49 who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Janssen COVID-19 as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first Janssen booster does.
