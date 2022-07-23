Westfield Babe Ruth 14-Year-Old All-Stars overwhelm Londonderry (N.H.), 14-5, in New England Regionals opener

SUFFIELD, CONN. – Kent Memorial Library, 50 North Main St. will hold a free COVID Vaccinations – Modern, Pfizer & J&J for ages 6-11 and 12 and up. No need to register. Bring a health insurance card and photo ID if you have them, but it is not necessary to have health insurance or ID to receive the vaccine. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance or ID. Provided by Griffin Health in partnership with the State of Connecticut. People ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster dose. Adults ages 50 and older who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster dose. People ages 18-49 who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Janssen COVID-19 as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first Janssen booster does.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO